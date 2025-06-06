Caitlin Clark brings the energy after Lexie Hull makes major summer camp announcement: "Hoping we just do defensive slides"

Caitlin Clark responded to her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull’s exciting announcement on Thursday. Hull took to Instagram to share a video revealing that she will be hosting a summer basketball camp for kids, along with key details about the upcoming event.

"I’m so excited to host my @SimpleTruth4U Basketball Camp this summer!" Hull wrote. "We’ll work on all aspects of the game - skills, teamwork, confidence - and of course, HAVE FUN! Aletto Family Sports Center, June 28th, 3:00pm – 6:00pm. Spots are limited – Go to LexieHullCamp.com to register."

Clark was quick to chime in on Hull’s announcement, responding with a witty and enthusiastic message. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year expressed her excitement for the upcoming camp and playfully emphasized what she believes should be the main focus of the event.

"Cant wait to attend. Hoping we just do defensive slides all camp," Clark commented.

Clark wasn’t the only one to respond to Lexie Hull’s announcement. Bree Hall, the Fever’s 20th overall draft pick who was later waived, also joined in with a reaction, alongside a wave of WNBA fans who showed their support and excitement for the upcoming camp.

"Am I too old to sign up?" Hall commented.

A fan wrote:

correlation @nosyone4 “basketball skills for kids”

Another fan wrote:

suspiria1966 @idrinkcoffeeblk They are menaces....

A fan commented:

Rayao' @UnRayao The sign up spike she probably just got after that CC comment…

A user said:

thedila @thedila_ Definitely for CC 😭

