  • Caitlin Clark brings the energy after Lexie Hull makes major summer camp announcement: "Hoping we just do defensive slides"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 06, 2025 04:45 GMT
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever - Source: Imagn
Caitlin Clark brings the energy after Lexie Hull makes major summer camp announcement: "Hoping we just do defensive slides" (Image Source: Imagn)

Caitlin Clark responded to her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull’s exciting announcement on Thursday. Hull took to Instagram to share a video revealing that she will be hosting a summer basketball camp for kids, along with key details about the upcoming event.

"I’m so excited to host my @SimpleTruth4U Basketball Camp this summer!" Hull wrote. "We’ll work on all aspects of the game - skills, teamwork, confidence - and of course, HAVE FUN! Aletto Family Sports Center, June 28th, 3:00pm – 6:00pm. Spots are limited – Go to LexieHullCamp.com to register."
also-read-trending Trending

Clark was quick to chime in on Hull’s announcement, responding with a witty and enthusiastic message. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year expressed her excitement for the upcoming camp and playfully emphasized what she believes should be the main focus of the event.

"Cant wait to attend. Hoping we just do defensive slides all camp," Clark commented.
(Image Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)
Clark wasn’t the only one to respond to Lexie Hull’s announcement. Bree Hall, the Fever’s 20th overall draft pick who was later waived, also joined in with a reaction, alongside a wave of WNBA fans who showed their support and excitement for the upcoming camp.

"Am I too old to sign up?" Hall commented.
(Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)
A fan wrote:

Another fan wrote:

A fan commented:

A user said:

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
