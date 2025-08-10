  • home icon
Caitlin Clark's diabolical reaction goes viral as Fever's 220 lbs center buries Angel Reese's $145,000 teammate

By Arhaan Raje

Published Aug 10, 2025 02:20 GMT

By Arhaan Raje
Published Aug 10, 2025 02:20 GMT
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark's diabolical reaction goes viral as Fever's 220 lbs center buries Angel Reese's $145,000 teammate (Image Source: IMAGN, Fever X)

Caitlin Clark thoroughly enjoyed Aliyah Boston's dominant play against Angel Reese's $145,000 teammate, Kia Nurse, during Saturday's game between the Fever and Sky. Clark, watching from the sidelines while recovering from a groin injury, hysterically laughed after her 220 lbs co-star buried Nurse.

Boston got the post entry off pick-and-roll action with Kelsey Mitchell and went straight into Nurse's chest with her left elbow, optimizing her size advantage against the 6-foot guard.

While showing the replays, the CBS broadcast cut to Clark's reaction, which went viral online, garnering up to 30,000 impressions on one of the posts by X user Shabazz. Here's the clip:

That move was pretty much also the story of the game. The Fever won 92-70 in front of their home crowd, improving to 4-0 on the season against the Sky. Aliyah Boston had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks, shooting 7 of 11. It was a crucial bounce-back game for her following Thursday's no-show against the Mercury in which she scored only four points.

It was also a solid morale booster for the Fever, who were coming off two huge losses and saw Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald go down with season-ending injuries on Friday.

