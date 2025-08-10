"It's on the way" - Fever's $233,468 star drops bombshell on getting signature shoe after Caitlin Clark

  • home icon
By Arhaan Raje
The Indiana Fever are about to have another All-Star after Caitlin Clark to rock her own signature shoes one day. All-Star Aliyah Boston, who joined the Fever in 2023 on a $233,468 contract, is next in line to bag the major honor in basketball. Tied to Adidas since May 2023, Boston made the bombshell announcement on her shoe before Saturday's home game against the Chicago Sky.

Here's what she said in an interview with her former college coach, Dawn Staley, who teased her about her off-court ventures and sparked the signature shoe conversation:

"When is the signature shoe? You just got to wait ... It's on the way."
Aliyah Boston, who was a No. 1 pick in 2023, has been a prominent name in women's basketball following an illustrious college career. She carried over that success into the WNBA. Boston's a former Rookie of the Year and has made the All-Star teams in all three seasons of her professional career.

Teaming up with Caitlin Clark has also skyrocketed her off-court value, potentially leading to a shoe deal.

