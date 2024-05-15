Caitlin Clark’s parents innocently sitting one seat apart during Indiana Fever’s WNBA opener sparks hilarious Reddit exchange

Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut was one of the main storylines on the opening night of the 2024 season. However, fans noticed something interesting in the middle of the game, as Clark's parents were sitting close to each other and distant at the same time.

Videos and pictures showed Brent and Anne Nizzi-Clark sitting one seat apart during their daughter Caitlin's debut.

Plenty of Redditors started talking about this situation, resulting in a hilarious exchange on the forum.

Enter caption

This fan mirrored Antonio Brown's comment about Caitlin.

Enter caption

This comment sparked reactions from fans who couldn't believe what this Redditor wrote.

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

One fan even compared Clark's parents to Kobe Bryant, implying she would emulate the Black Mamba eventually.

Enter caption

Sports fans normally try to root for their favorite athletes. At the same time, they don't hesitate to take jibes when something funny happens to them, or in this case, their parents. They enjoyed the night and saw their daughter start her WNBA career, but many people laughed thanks to their situation.

Caitlin Clark struggled in first WNBA game

Despite finishing her first WNBA game with the second-best scoring debut (20 points, three behind Tamika Catchings in 2002, according to ESPN), Caitlin Clark had a rough time picking up the rhythm. The WNBA differs from college basketball, but the guard knew how to overcome the situation to some extent.

She added three assists and two steals to her account for the night. That said, Caitlin Clark couldn't protect the ball, committing 10 turnovers. Her shooting wasn't there either, going 5-for-15 from the field and 4-for-11 from deep.

Following the match, she had an honest take about her game, reminding people that the journey is just beginning for her.

"There's a lot to learn from; it's the first one," Clark told reporters after the game, per NBC. "There's going to be good ones, there's going to be bad ones."

The Indiana Fever couldn't get past the Connecticut Sun, who took a commanding 92-71 win to start the season on a high note.

Like Caitlin Clark, the Fever has a lot to learn down the road. This result shouldn't change anything about her and fans should be ready to see her turn things around with her squad.