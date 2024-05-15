Caitlin Clark debut stats for Indiana Fever: WNBA's No. 1 pick's performance in Fever vs Sun game explored

Caitlin Clark made her WNBA debut on Tuesday at the Mohegan Sun Arena as the Indiana Fever visited the Connecticut Sun. There was a lot of hype surrounding Clark's first game, with many anticipating how she'll adjust from college to the professional level.

The 22-year-old guard struggled in the first half, finishing with just seven points on 2-for-7 shooting. She missed her first three shots of the game before scoring her first-ever WNBA basket late in the first quarter, a layup after a steal. She didn't hit her first 3-point shot late in the second quarter.

Clark also had five turnovers in the first half as the Fever are down 49-39 entering the third quarter. She was in foul trouble in the first quarter, limiting her minutes and contribution. She only had one assist in the first half.

Caitlin Clark helps sell out Mohegan Sun Arena

The hype behind Caitlin Clark was huge and it proved to be real after the Mohegan Sun Arena was sold out. Clark's WNBA debut attracted a lot of fans, and the Connecticut Sun's game was sold out for the first time since the team's inaugural game back in 2003, as per The Athletic.

That's a huge impact for Clark and the league, as well as the Sun franchise, because it attracted a large crowd. It's unfortunate that Iowa product didn't have her best game, but it was still historic due to the number of fans who came out and supported all the players.

Clark and the Indiana Fever have a chance to bounce back in their next game on Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. However, it's going to be a tough game as they host the New York Liberty, who are the runners-up in last year's WNBA Finals.

The Liberty also boasts reigning MVP Breanna Stewart, as well as star point guard Sabrina Ionescu. It's going to be a highly-anticipated matchup and will most likely be a sold-out game as well.

