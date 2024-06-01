Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever | Prediction and Odds (June 1, 2024) 

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky face off against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday in what promises to be a humdinger of a clash. The much-awaited matchup, part of the league's in-season Commissioners Cup, between these two college rivals and their respective teams has been a headline generator even before they hit the 2024 WNBA draft.

Given the massive hype around the game, it's hard to believe that both teams have struggled so far. The Fever are in a bad spot as the season progresses with just one win in eight. Chicago came in with a low ceiling and has managed to scrape three wins in six to find a spot in the midfield in seventh place.

The Sky comes on the back of a thrilling win over the LA Sparks, while the Fever were handed another loss, this time by the Seattle Storm. Head-to-head, the Fever holds a better record with 53 wins in 86 regular season games versus the Sky. Notably, the visitors won three of their last three games against Indiana.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever: Preview, predicted starting lineups, odds and prediction

Tip-off for the marquee event is slated for 12:00 pm ET. The game will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed live on Sling. Ahead of the game, here's a look at the odds:

Spread: Sky -2.5, Fever +2.5

Moneyline: Sky -148, Fever +124

Total: Sky o166.5, Fever u166.5

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever preview

Much of the focus for this contest is purely due to two names pegged as generational superstars. Both Caitlin Clark and Reese have had the best possible learning curve so far this season despite doing well individually. Clarke's game might not have been what it was with the Iowa Hawkeyes, as she is shooting just 37.7% from the field and a surprisingly low 32% from downtown.

Meanwhile, Reese is shooting 11.0 points per game compared to Clarke's 17.6 ppg. The forward has been a better rebounder and her two-way plays have benefitted the Sky.

That said, there's more to watch than just these two big names. The Sky has an experienced campaigner in Marina Mabrey. Kamilla Cardoso is also expected to make her long-awaited debut for the Sky after being out for four weeks due to injury.

On the other side, the Fever has Aliyah Boston alongside Clark to cause enough damage on both ends of the floor. Defensively, the Sky come in with an edge as they can force Indiana's sputtering offense to buckle under pressure.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups, rotations and substitutions

Kelsey Mitchell as PG, Caitlin Clark as SG, Kristy Wallace at SF, NaLyssa Smith at PF and Aliyah Boston at C are the likely starting five for the hosts. Lexi Hull, Katie Lou Samuelson and Grace Berger come in as bench options.

The Sky's projected starting unit is Dana Evans at PG, Marina Mabrey at SG, Diamond DeShields at SF, Angel Reese at PF and Elizabeth Williams at C. Chennedy Carter, Isabelle Harrison and Lindsay Allen are their rotation options.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever prediction

Recent form suggests that the Sky are favorites to win this contest on the road. They are a better-placed team on both ends of the floor, and with the Indiana Fever unable to buy a win, betting against them has worked so far. Take Chicago to walk away with a win.