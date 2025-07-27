  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • DeWanna Bonner
  • "Clock it": $214,466 Fever star drops blunt reaction as DeWanna Bonner mixes 'business' with fashion

"Clock it": $214,466 Fever star drops blunt reaction as DeWanna Bonner mixes 'business' with fashion

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 27, 2025 05:18 GMT
&quot;Clock it&quot;: $214,466 Natasha Howard drops blunt reaction as DeWanna Bonner mixes
"Clock it": $214,466 Natasha Howard drops blunt reaction as DeWanna Bonner mixes 'business' with fashion. (Image Credit: Getty)

DeWanna Bonner took the court during the Phoenix Mercury’s 89-76 loss to the New York Liberty on Friday. The following day, the veteran forward shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, drawing a blunt and candid reaction from her former teammate Natasha Howard, who is on a one-year, $214,466 deal with the Indiana Fever.

Ad

Bonner’s post featured seven images, some showcasing her in the Mercury jersey and others highlighting her in a striking white outfit. The two-time WNBA champion paired the visuals with a well-crafted caption that captured the spirit of her post.

"Mixing Business with Pretty," Bonner wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Natasha Howard wasted no time responding to Bonner's post, leaving a blunt two-word comment that stood out. She was soon joined by her rookie teammate Makayla Timpson, who kept it simple and sweet with a heart emoji to express her admiration.

"Clock it," Howard commented.
(Image Source: DeWanna Bonner/Instagram)
(Image Source: DeWanna Bonner/Instagram)

DeWanna Bonner recently parted ways with the Indiana Fever after signing a one-year deal with the team during the offseason. The former Connecticut Sun star admitted that her fit with the Fever didn’t unfold as she had hoped when she initially joined the franchise.

Ad

Honoring her request, the Fever waived Bonner, allowing her to move on. She went on to sign with the Phoenix Mercury, the same team where her fiancee, Alyssa Thomas, currently plays.

DeWanna Bonner didn't have a problem coming off the bench

DeWanna Bonner recently addressed the rumors suggesting she had an issue with coming off the bench for the Indiana Fever. The three-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year firmly shut down the speculation, stating that she’s never had a problem playing in a reserve role.

Ad
"That wasn’t ever the issue, that’s never been me," she told AP. "I have no problems coming off the bench. I have never been that player. I don’t feel like I have that reputation."

Since leaving the Fever, Bonner has appeared in five games, averaging an impressive 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest. In comparison, during her nine-game stint with the Fever, she posted averages of 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications