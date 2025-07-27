DeWanna Bonner took the court during the Phoenix Mercury’s 89-76 loss to the New York Liberty on Friday. The following day, the veteran forward shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, drawing a blunt and candid reaction from her former teammate Natasha Howard, who is on a one-year, $214,466 deal with the Indiana Fever.Bonner’s post featured seven images, some showcasing her in the Mercury jersey and others highlighting her in a striking white outfit. The two-time WNBA champion paired the visuals with a well-crafted caption that captured the spirit of her post.&quot;Mixing Business with Pretty,&quot; Bonner wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNatasha Howard wasted no time responding to Bonner's post, leaving a blunt two-word comment that stood out. She was soon joined by her rookie teammate Makayla Timpson, who kept it simple and sweet with a heart emoji to express her admiration.&quot;Clock it,&quot; Howard commented.(Image Source: DeWanna Bonner/Instagram)DeWanna Bonner recently parted ways with the Indiana Fever after signing a one-year deal with the team during the offseason. The former Connecticut Sun star admitted that her fit with the Fever didn’t unfold as she had hoped when she initially joined the franchise.Honoring her request, the Fever waived Bonner, allowing her to move on. She went on to sign with the Phoenix Mercury, the same team where her fiancee, Alyssa Thomas, currently plays.DeWanna Bonner didn't have a problem coming off the benchDeWanna Bonner recently addressed the rumors suggesting she had an issue with coming off the bench for the Indiana Fever. The three-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year firmly shut down the speculation, stating that she’s never had a problem playing in a reserve role.&quot;That wasn’t ever the issue, that’s never been me,&quot; she told AP. &quot;I have no problems coming off the bench. I have never been that player. I don’t feel like I have that reputation.&quot;Since leaving the Fever, Bonner has appeared in five games, averaging an impressive 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest. In comparison, during her nine-game stint with the Fever, she posted averages of 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.