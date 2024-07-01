Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury: Prediction and Odds | July 1, 2024

The Phoenix Mercury hosts the Connecticut Sun at the Footprint Center on Monday (July 1). Both teams come off losses with Mercury going down 88-82 to the Indiana Fever, while the Sim were handed a shock 78-74 loss by the Atlanta Dream last week.

The loss pegs both sides on the back foot, as Phoenix is now .500 with nine wins and as many losses. Connecticut are better-placed in second but suffered their third loss in four games.

This will be the second matchup between the two teams with the Sun taking the first contest with a dominant 70-47 win in May. They will meet two more times over the regular season, but the Mercury unit they face on Monday has been a more lethal one with Brittney Griner back in the fold. They have split their last four games.

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury: Preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

Tip-off between both teams is slated for 10 pm ET. Local coverage will be on Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports, Mercury Live (Livestream), and NBC Sports Boston. Fans can also watch the game live on the WNBA app with a subscription to the WNBA League Pass. Here's a quick look at the odds ahead of the marquee clash:

Spread: Sun -3, Mercury +3

Moneyline: Sun -148, Mercury +124

Total (o/u): Sun o159.5, Mercury u159.5

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury preview

The Phoenix Mercury were favorites to take the contest against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever but blew their 15-point lead after they were outscored in the third quarter.

Veterans Griner and Diana Taurasi propped up 24 and 19 points respectively, but it wasn't enough as they slid to a loss. Kahleah Copper is the name to watch out for as she continues to have an impressive season averaging 22.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

The Mercury have a mix of promising offensive figures with their efforts on that end putting them in the top five. But their ninth-placed defense needs work as they allow their opponents to shoot around 84 points per game

The Connecticut Sun are in freefall, having won just one of their last four games. While their defense continues to be their main weapon, their offense has sputtered and are 11th in three-point shooting as they drain only around an estimated five 3s per contest.

DeWanna Bonner has been a vital cog in the starting lineup averaging 16.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. Dijonai Carrington is the next best with 13.0 points and 4.6 boards.

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury predicted starting lineups

The Sun has listed Moriah Jefferson, Abbey Hsu, and Leila Lacan on their injury list. This would mean the visitors sticking to their lineup starting with Tyasha Harris at PG, Dijonai Carrington at SG, Alyssa Thomas at SF, DeWanna Bonner at PF, and Brionna Jones at C. Veronica Burton, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, and Rachel Banham are their bench options.

The Mercury will mostly start with the same five from their game against Indiana with Kahleah Copper at PG, Diana Taurasi at SG, Natasha Cloud at SF, Rebecca Allen at PF, and Brittney Griner at C. Sophie Cunningham, Sug Sutton, Liz Dixon and Natasha Mack are their rotation pieces for the contest.

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

Recent form suggests that the Mercury are better placed to notch up a win. They are a better side at home, and barring the loss against the Fever, have used the homecourt advantage well. Expect them to have a strong showing against the Sun.

