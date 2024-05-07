Is Diana Taurasi playing tonight against Seattle Storm? Latest on the 3x WNBA champion's status (May 7)

Diana Taurasi is listed as questionable as the Phoenix Mercury face the Seattle Storm in their first of two preseason games in Seattle on Tuesday. Her involvement in the outing will be a game-time decision.

Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury concluded their previous season at the bottom of the table with a 9-31 record. The season also featured Taurasi becoming the first WNBA player to breach the 10,000 career point milestone.

She dropped 42 points against the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 3 to clear the milestone, which also made her the oldest WNBA player to record 40+ points in a game at 41 years.

However, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer concluded her season early due to injury. She averaged 16.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 40.3%, including 34.2% from beyond the arc.

What happened to Diana Taurasi?

Diana Taurasi has been dealing with a toe injury since August last year. She played her last game on Aug. 29 against the Atlanta Dream, where she played only a little over 13 minutes.

However, the early exit from the 2023 season was likely the Mercury exercising caution, as they were eliminated from playoff contention. It seems unlikely that the injury will impact Taurasi's availability in the 2024 regular season, though.

Diana Taurasi's stats vs. Seattle Storm

Diana Taurasi has played 59 career games against the Seattle Storm in the regular season and won 23.

The three-time WNBA champion has averaged 19.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game against the Storm in the regular season.

Taurasi has also played 14 playoff games against the Storm and has won eight, averaging 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists .

Moreover, the 10x WNBA All-Star averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals as the Mercury went winless in four games against the Storm in the 2023–24 regular season series.

Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury will look to gain winning momentum ahead of the 2024-25 WNBA season with a victory over the Seattle Storm in their first preseason game.

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm?

The preseason matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm is scheduled to tipoff at 10 p.m. ET at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the Mercury-Storm preseason game will not be televised and will be unavailable on national TV or any major streaming platform.