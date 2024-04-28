Does Candace Parker have kids? Closer look at 3x WNBA champion's personal life & more

WNBA legend Candace Parker retired on Sunday after winning the championship with three franchises, the Las Vegas Aces, LA Sparks and Chicago Sky.

Parker won at every level. She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, led Tennessee to two NCAA championships and won four league championships while playing In Russia in the WNBA offseason.

She racked up every individual accolade as well. She is a two-time WNBA MVP. She was named to seven All-Star Games and seven All-WNBA first teams.

Parker now contributes to NBA coverage on Turner Sports. She also worked as an analyst for March Madness and continues to be an ambassador for the WNBA.

Parker is also a mother. She has two children and is expecting a third this year.

Parker's first marriage was to Shelden Williams in 2008. Williams played at Duke University before spending nine seasons in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and New Jersey Nets.

The couple have one daughter together, Lailaa Nicole Williams, born in 2009. In 2016 they split after eight years of marriage.

In 2021, Candace Parker went public with her current marriage. She married former Russian women’s basketball player Anna Petrakova in 2019.

Petrakova gave birth to a son, Airr Larry Petrakova Parker, in 2022. In December, the pair announced they were expecting their second child together. Petrakova is carrying the child.

Candace Parker and daughter Laaila buy part of soccer team

Candace Parker was one of many celebrities to buy a stake in the women’s soccer team Angel City FC in 2022. The Los Angeles-based team competes in the NWSL. The team’s first season was in 2022.

Parker bought a stake along with her daughter, making Laaila a minority owner as well. The team has many celebrity owners, including Natalie Portman, Sophia Bush, Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, America Ferrera, Serena Williams, Jessica Chastain and Eva Longoria. Portman led the initial investing group alongside Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian.

The 14-year-old also plays basketball. She is in high school. She has a promising career especially given her genetics as both parents made it to the top level of the sport.

In her documentary, Candace Parker discussed her close relationship with her daughter. She brought her daughter with her everywhere she went. That included Parker’s playing days overseas in Russia, Turkey and China. Parker played for Ekaterinburg in Russia, Fenerbahce in Turkey and the Xinjiang Deers in China.

