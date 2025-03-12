"Dude mix in an ab workout": Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston drop heartfelt reactions to Lexie Hull's show-stopping style in Miami

Lexie Hull got her Indiana Fever teammates Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston talking on Tuesday when she shared multiple pictures of her pre-game outfit from the ongoing 3x3 Unrivaled in Miami. The Fever forward has been turning heads with her bold and eye-catching outfits ahead of games, consistently making style statements.

In her latest post, the former Stanford standout gave her fans a closer look at her show-stopping game-day outfit. She shared five photos, paired with a simple yet sweet three-word caption.

"winter in Miami," Hull wrote.

Caitlin Clark didn’t hesitate to share her thoughts on her teammate and friend's photo dump. Aliyah Boston also joined in, and it’s clear that Hull made a lasting impression on her Fever teammates.

"Dude mix in an ab workout … probs would be smart," Clark commented.

"boddyyyy and fits," Boston wrote.

(Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Hull and Boston are both competing in Unrivaled, while Clark is using the WNBA offseason to hone her skills in the lab. Hull and Boston will be in action on Sunday during the Unrivaled semifinals. Hull will play for the Rose BC against Laces BC, while Boston will represent Vinyl BC in their matchup against the Lunar Owls.

Lexie Hull on taking her pre-game outfit choices seriously

Lexie Hull boasts a massive fan following with over 212,000 followers on Instagram. She keeps her fans engaged by regularly posting updates and stories, which highlights her impressive fashion sense. Recently, the Indiana Fever star opened up about the process behind preparing her pre-game outfits.

"You have to pay for it, and you don't get to keep the clothes a lot of the time," Hull told Who What Wear. "For some people, it's too much of an ask and too much of a headache to do prior to a game. For me, that's part of my pre-game routine. It is in the schedule."

Hull, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston will be back in action together when the 2025 WNBA season tips off. The Fever's opening game of the season is set for May 17, when they'll face off against the Chicago Sky.

