Golden State Valkyries launch new merchandise line: Where to buy, price details & more

The expansion team of the WNBA is taking over, as the Golden State Valkyries have launched new merchandise. It's been confirmed that the Valkyries will be the newest team in the league, giving the Bay Area a new team to root for. They wasted no time in showing off their products to fans.

The Valkyries launched their first set of products to give their fans a chance to secure their merch as early as this season. This early access will prepare fans to welcome the expansion team for next season.

Where can fans buy the merch for the Golden State Valkyries?

Fans can purchase Golden State Valkyries merch in person and online. For those who want to buy the products in person, the merch will be available in the Golden State Warriors store in Thrive City, located in the business center of San Francisco.

For those who want to avoid the hustle and bustle of people, purchasing products online is the way to go. The Valkyries launched their official e-commerce website. Fans can look up shop.valkyries.com.

How much do the Golden State Valkyries' products cost?

The price of the merch varies depending on the products. Their unisex bomber jackets are $199.99. Their sweaters and hoodies range from $109.99 as the cheapest to $149.99 as the highest price, both of which are unisex. They also have a women's denim jacket, which costs $109.99.

The team's unisex shirt and shorts are both $69.99, but their premium unisex shirt is $59.99. The women's team shirts are worth $34.99. Slides are also available at $54.99 a pair, and all are unisex.

Kids can also show support for the new WNBA team as the youth shirts are priced at $29.99. Youth hoodies are worth $59.99. The slides for the younger fans have a similar price as their adult products. Interestingly, babies can also wear Golden State Valkyries merch even before they can walk as the team has bibs priced at $11.99.

The team also has beach towels in their product line, which are worth $31.99. Flags and pennants are available for $39.99 and $10.99, respectively. The official WNBA ball with the Valkyries logo is priced at $45.99. An eGift Card is also available with $10 as the lowest mark.

All prices are in line with the information on the team's website.

