What does 'Valkyries' mean? Golden State's new WNBA team name explored

The WNBA is set to welcome a new team next season. The Golden State Valkyries will be joining the competition in the 2025 season after agreeing a deal with the league in September 2023.

The social media team revealed the name used for the new Golden State team, the 'Valkyries.'

"A combination of strength and grace, the Golden State Valkyries are writing the next chapter in the epic tale of the WNBA," the team's X account posted on Tuesday.

In some way, it's related to the Warriors name, but everything in the logo and the colors looks different in comparison to the seven-time NBA champions. Nevertheless, it's time to see where this name comes from and the meaning behind it.

According to Britannica, in Norse mythology, Valkyries are maidens sent by the god Odin to choose which slain are worthy to ascend to the Valhalla. In some stories, the Valkyries could fly through the air and sea and had supernatural powers. Some could cause death to warriors, while others could be protectors.

In recent years, we've seen them represented in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as warriors who fought alongside Thor. Considering that some Valkyries could protect the warriors, it's easy to see why the front office picked this name.

Golden State Valkyries get warm welcome by Warriors, other professional teams

Whenever a new team is created, plenty of American teams celebrate its arrival. The Golden State Valkyries weren't an exception.

Moreover, their brother team, the Golden State Warriors, franchises like the San Francisco 49ers and the San Jose Sharks, sent messages to the new Bay Area team.

Fellow Californians Los Angeles Sparks also welcomed the Valkyries to the WNBA. Bay FC and Stanford WBB also joined the celebration for the new squad.

This is a big moment for the WNBA and the Golden State Warriors organization. It felt like the league needed a team in the Bay Area, and there was no better option than one tied to the Dubs.

Women's basketball is going through some major changes this year. The WNBA kicks off today with several teams trying to beat the current champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

The Golden State Valkyries will join that group next season. They could make some noise in a couple of years if the front office assembles teams as competitive as the dynasty the Warriors have established in the NBA.