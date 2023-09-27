Joe Lacob-owned Warriors finalizing agreement to bring an expansion WNBA team to the Bay Area: Reports

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly finalizing an agreement to have their own WNBA franchise in the Bay Area. Warriors owner Joe Lacob has always wanted his own women's team and it seems like one of his dreams is coming true once again.

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, the Warriors are close to finalizing a deal to have a WNBA team. The team is expected to play at the Chase Center in San Francisco, but has its headquarters in Oakland. Thompson added that an announcement could be made by October.

"We have had productive conversations with the WNBA and look forward to the possibility of being a part of the league’s expansion plans," the Warriors said in a statement. "However, it would be premature to assume any potential agreement has been finalized."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Joe Lacob of the Golden State Warriors has been a supporter of women's basketball in the United States. Lacob was an important part of the American Basketball League, which was founded in 1996. He was the owner of the San Jose Lasers and had players such as Jennifer Azzi and Sheri Sam.

The ABL folded after two seasons and a year after the NBA launched the WNBA in June 1997. Nevertheless, expansion has been on the mind of women's league commissioner Cathey Engelbert back in May.

"We are progressing nicely," Engelbert said. "Earlier this year, you probably saw I visited Portland. Next month, I'll be in Toronto. My plan is to continue to visit a few more markets in the coming months with groups that we’re having discussions with, with potential ownership groups that have shown interest. I feel really good."

Also Read: Metta Sandiford-Artest shockingly places Bill Russell atop his top 5, ranks Michael Jordan 4th and leaves LeBron James out entirely

Which other cities could have a WNBA franchise?

In addition to the Bay Area, several cities have expressed interest in adding a women's basketball team. Cathey Engelbert revealed back in May that there are at least 20 cities that she'll visit before deciding on adding at least two more teams by 2025.

Some of the cities linked include Portland, Denver and Toronto, but nothing has been finalized. It will be interesting to see which cities will get a new team that fans can support.

It has been a roller coaster ride for the WNBA ever since its foundation back in 1997. Six teams have already folded, while a few relocated over the years. Nevertheless, women's basketball has been progressing and the NBA has been an integral part of it.

Also Read: "I had a little tear in my eye": Shaquille O'Neal once admitted that Derrick Coleman embarrassed him so hard in front of his parents