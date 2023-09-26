Metta Sandiford-Artest shockingly places Bill Russell atop his top 5, ranks Michael Jordan 4th and leaves LeBron James out entirely

Metta Sandiford-Artest woke up on Tuesday and chose to rile up the internet with his top five list. Sandiford-Artest had Bill Russell as his G.O.A.T, while Michael Jordan was only fourth. LeBron James was not even in his top five. He also revealed which player he thought had the greatest career.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former LA Lakers player shared his five greatest players list. Russell occupied the top spot followed by Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant and Jordan.

His number five was left blank, as he couldn't make up his mind but thought that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, presumably, has had the greatest career ever.

"Top five nba players ever. 1. Bill Russell 2. Wilt Chamberlain 3. Kobe 4. MJ 5…….. I'm having a hard time with mamba and Kobe. Greatest career ever- KJ," Sandiford-Artest wrote.

Of course, most lean towards Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time. Some might even say that LeBron James has surpassed him already, but Metta Sandiford-Artest is entitled to his own list.

Bill Russell was the greatest winner in NBA history with 11 championships. Wilt Chamberlain was a dominant player in his prime, with Shaquille O'Neal the only other player who was perhaps more dominant than him.

Kobe Bryant, meanwhile, was a carbon copy of MJ, but his "Mamba mentality" had a bigger impact on the world. Nevertheless, it's safe to say that some fans won't be too happy with Sandiford-Artest's top-five list.

Metta Sandiford-Artest had Michael Jordan at No. 3 in his last list

Metta Sandiford-Artest at the 2022 ESPYs

Tuesday's post was not the first time Metta Sandiford-Artest hda shared his top five players list.

He previously discussed it in an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast last year.

"My five, Bill Russell because you can't beat him," Sandiford-Arest said. "He beat Wilt Chamberlain. I got Wilt Chamberlain number two. I just don’t know who could do what he could do. ... "And then I got, and this is my opinion, then I got MJ. Sometimes, I put Shaq number one.

"Shaq don't get enough credit for being one. He never get talked about as being one of the best players ever. ... But he’s not in my top five. I got Kobe. There's someone that I'm missing that's not in my top five because Kobe and LeBron is always like tied at five."

