"Pretty embarrassing" - NBA fans compare Michael Jordan's Bulls thumping of Jazz in '98 Finals to Dolphins hanging 70 points on Broncos

NBA fans have no choice but to watch the NFL as they wait for the 2023-24 season to start. Hoop junkies reacted to the Miami Dolphins' 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Some even compared it to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls' win over the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

The Dolphins' win over the Broncos on Sunday is one of the most lopsided games in NFL history. Miami showed no mercy as they recorded 350 rushing yards and 376 passing yards against the hapless Denver defense. Rookie running back De'Von Achane had 233 total yards and four touchdowns for the Dolphins.

Miami's 70 points broke the franchise record in scoring and is the highest points scored by any NFL team since 1966. The Dolphins almost broke the Washington Commanders' mark of 72 points scored against the New York Giants.

On NBA Reddit, a fan asked what's the basketball comparison of the Miami Dolphins' win over the Denver Broncos. The user was looking for an all-time embarrassing performance by an NBA team.

One fan thought of the Utah Jazz's lackluster performance in Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls:

"Bulls vs Jazz in the '98 Finals comes to mind... 96 to 54... in the Finals. Pretty embarrassing."

Another fan thought of the Phoenix Suns' embarrassing performance in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks in 2022.

"The only recent example anywhere close that comes to mind is the Suns Game 7."

Another claimed that Chris Paul's Hornets getting trumped by the Nuggets by a postseason record of 58 points is more embarrassing:

"Chris Paul was part of a worse defeat than that. Nuggets vs Hornets game 4 in 2009. I think it was 121-63?"

Here are the other responses given by fans on Reddit:

When is the start of the 2023-24 NBA season?

Basketball fans will have to endure more than a week before they can watch any hoops played. The 2023-24 NBA season starts on Sept. 26 when players who participate in preseason games in Abu Dhabi can report to their teams.

Players can report to their respective teams the next day, while training camp begins on Oct. 3. The first day of preseason games is on Oct. 5. The preseason ends on Oct. 20, and the final roster for Opening Day will have to be submitted three days later.

The 2023-24 season is scheduled for tip-off on Oct. 24. Defending champions Denver Nuggets receive their rings against the LA Lakers, while the Golden State Warriors welcome the new-look Phoenix Suns.

