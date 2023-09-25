Who was Blake Bozeman? Tributes pour in as former Morgan State basketball standout is killed in nightclub shooting

Former Morgan State Bears basketball star Blake Bozeman was killed in a nightclub shooting in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. The incident happened before midnight at the Cru Hookah Lounge.

Blake Bozeman the son of former Morgan State and California head coach Todd Bozeman. Blake was one of four victims in the shooting, with the three others remaining unnamed and expected to survive, as per NBC Washington. The former Bears star was only 31 at the time of his death. The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect.

The shooter is believed to be around 5-foot-7 and was wearing a black hooded sweater and black hat. According to CBS News Baltimore, the police have also posted a $25,000 reward for any information on leads that will lead to an arrest and conviction.

Blake Bozeman was born in Berkeley, California but grew up in Bowie, Maryland. Bozeman went to Solebury High School, averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He went to Morgan State, where his father Todd was the team's coach.

The former HS honor roll student played for the Bears from 2011 to 2015, averaging 7.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 2.0 apg as a point guard. He ended his collegiate career as Morgan State's No. 2 in minutes played, No. 3 in 3-pointers made and No. 4 in total games played.

Blake earned a marketing degree in 2014, adding a Master's degree in journalism two years later. He went on to work as a real estate agent in the DMV area. Morgan State University released the following statement regarding Blake Bozeman's passing:

"The Morgan family extends our deepest condolences and prayers to the Bozeman family and friends. Our family was an extension of his, and he was a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete."

Tributes pour in for Blake Bozeman

Blake Bozeman passed away on Saturday after a shooting incident. (Photo: Blake Bozeman/Instagram)

The basketball community in the DMV area is mourning the death of Blake Bozeman. Former Morgan State teammate Cedric Blossom, who works as an assistant for Penn State, was hurting after receiving the news of Bozeman's death.

"I was heartbroken because that's a brother of mine," Blossom told The Baltimore Sun. "I played with him for three years. So we had endless practices together, and we went to war together against other teams. So it definitely hurts."

Justin Black, who works as a scout for the Washington Mystics in the WNBA, was also devastated by the news of his teammate's passing.

"It's extremely heavy," Black said. "It's very hard trying to rationalize death when it happens. It happened, and it wasn’t something that he could control.

"To be hit by a stray bullet when he was minding his own business and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, it's extremely hurtful."

Norfolk State coach Robert Jones also sent his condolences to the Bozeman family:

