"I ain't want that smoke": Dwyane Wade confessed he feared Kobe Bryant after Shaquille O'Neal's Miami move

Dwyane Wade didn't like it when the media called him the next Kobe Bryant when Shaquille O'Neal arrived in Miami in 2004. Wade was in his second season but was already being compared to Bryant, who had three rings at the time and was just entering his prime.

On "Club Shay Shay" with Shannon Sharpe, Wade discussed his fear of being compared to Bryant early in his career. He explained that he was a fan of the LA Lakers legend growing up but didn't like the comparisons. However, it motivated him to earn the respect of one of his idols.

"I ain't like that," Wade said. "Why would I like that? I don't want that. I ain't want that smoke. Kobe had three rings at this time. He's what, 24 years old. He got three rings. I played the way I play because I watched (Michael) Jordan, (Allen) Iverson and Kobe.

"Now you're talking about like don't put me there yet. I'm two years in the league, and so they did. I'm still a kid who's like I secretly still want Kobe's autograph at the time."

Even though Dwyane Wade was unhappy with the Kobe Bryant comparisons, the Miami Heat superstar used the "beef" to raise his game. Wade eventually earned Bryant's respect and turned into one of the greatest shooting guards to play the game.

Shannon Sharpe alluded to the notion that Wade is behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in the all-time SG list. The three-time NBA champion had no problem with the list because it will always be about preference. He's just happy to be mentioned with some legendary names.

Dwyane Wade says Kobe Bryant was reason for 'Heatles' team up

LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade (Photo: NBA.com)

Some people, including Kevin Garnett, believe that the reason for LeBron James forming the "Heatles" in Miami with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh was the Boston Celtics.

However, Wade clarified on the "Skweek Show" with Tony Parker that Kobe Bryant was the real reason for their team-up.

"I remember cutting my TV off," Wade said. "When Kobe ran and grabbed that ball, I like pffft (turned off the TV). LeBron? What you gonna do? That was our summer of free agency.

"They were dominating. Kobe was winning all these rings. I was like, 'Hold on, now he got five (rings) and we got one?'"

