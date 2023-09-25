"Hold on, now he got 5 and we got one?": After Kobe Bryant won his 5th ring, an incensed Dwyane Wade called LeBron James to form the Heatles

LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the playoffs when Kobe Bryant led the LA Lakers to the 2010 championship. The title was the fifth and last in Bryant’s career while “King James” has yet to deliver the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Cleveland. While “KB24” basked in glory, James was booted out for the second time in three seasons by the same familiar foes.

Dwyane Wade, already a champion with the Miami Heat in 2006, revealed a conversation between him and James following Bryant’s fifth title. Wade was with fellow 2023 Hall of Fame inductees Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki when he narrated the story (via Brandon):

“I remember cutting my TV off. When Kobe [Bryant] ran and grabbed that ball, I like pffft [remotely turning off the TV]. LeBron [James]? (laughs) What you gonna do?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That was our summer of free agency. They [Lakers] were dominating. Kobe was winning all these rings. I was like, ‘Hold on, now he got five [championships] and we got one?’”

Expand Tweet

Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers went to the NBA Finals from 2008 to 2010. They lost to the Boston Celtics in ‘08 before winning back-to-back titles against the Orlando Magic and the rematch with their nemesis, the Celtics.

LeBron James, however, was stuck in the playoffs. He couldn’t get past Boston’s “Big Three” of Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. In the summer of Bryant’s 2010 championship, James controversially announced his decision to take his talents to South Beach.

James was now part of a younger and even more lethal trio than the one the Boston Celtics had. He had Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh beside him.

LeBron James’ infamous decision to join the Miami Heat made them the overwhelming favorites to win the 2011 championship. However, disaster struck as they were dusted off by Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks in one of the biggest upsets in NBA Finals history.

“King James” finally threw the monkey off his back when, together with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, they led “The Heatles” to the 2012 crown. Miami beat Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden for James’ first Larry O’Brien Trophy.

LeBron James will have a legit chance of tying Kobe Bryant’s championship haul next season

LeBron James, after ultimately delivering a championship to Cleveland in 2016, has been with the LA Lakers since the summer of 2018. He led the Lakers to the 2020 championship to tie the Boston Celtics for the most titles (17) in NBA history.

James now has four titles, just one shy of Kobe Bryant’s championship haul. The Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals last season but were swept by the eventual champs Denver Nuggets.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka made several savvy moves in the offseason to build a stronger and deeper supporting cast around James. The arrival of Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes has strengthened the team.

Expand Tweet

Pelinka also managed to retain D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. James hinted at retirement following the loss to the Denver Nuggets but should be invigorated with his team’s offseason moves.

After not having one championship in 2010 when Kobe Bryant won his fifth, LeBron James could catch up to the Lakers legend next season.