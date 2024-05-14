"That's a dope name": Golden State wins fans' heart after announcing new WNBA team Valkyries

WNBA has added the Golden State Valkyries as the 13th team in the league and the fans are already losing it. The Valkyries are owned by Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob and are scheduled to start playing in the WNBA next season.

The news was very enthusiastically received by the WNBA and NBA fans alike. Perhaps it was the name that appealed the most to the fans. The Valkyries are synonymous with the women warriors from the Norse Mythology and suit perfectly well with Golden State Warriors.

Some of the excited fans reacted to the news particularly alluding to the name of the team.

"That's a dope name," said a fan.

"Female Warriors," another fan said.

"That's actually badass," said one fan.

There is no question that the name itself raises a certain sense of emotion. Some of the fans were so onboard with the name that they said that the team would be the WNBA champions very soon.

"I can already see us winning chips bruh," wrote a fan.

"Welcome to the world. The Golden State Valkyries will be WNBA champs by 2030 book it," another fan said.

However, some Marvel fans were confused by the name of the team. Moreover, while some didn't seem too impressed by the logo, they remain eager for the arrival of the 13th WNBA team.

"Love the colors. I don’t understand the name. Yes, I’ve seen the Thor movies and know the Valkyrie from there," a fan said.

Everything about Golden State Valkyries and the team logo

The Bay Bridge, which links Oakland and San Francisco in California, is one of the images that appears in the logo. One can also find the five triangles on either side of the logo. These five triangles represent the number of players on each team competing in the game.

There are 13 lines that come from the top of the design, these 13 lines in the design symbolize the fact that the Golden State Valkyries are the 13th team to be added to the WNBA.

Moreover, the logo design has a sword design in it that also represents the famous sword of Valkyries, a representation of power. The shape of the team logo is V, which sits well with the team name.

Jess Smith, the president of Golden State Valkyries, told GMA that the inauguration of the new team in Golden State demonstrates the growth that women’s sports is experiencing, according to her statement.

"This moment is so much bigger than Golden State. It's so much bigger than the Valkyries," Smith said." "What we are seeing happening in women's sports right now is just the beginning of the sustainability and incredible growth around the game and to have expansion in the W[NBA].

The team is owned by the Golden State Warriors Joe Lacob. The team will play its first game in 2024, the next WNBA season at the Chase Center. The WNBA has one more expansion project that has given Toronto the green light to form the 14th team in the WNBA.