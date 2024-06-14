"I’d cook and clean for you"- WNBA fans amazed by Sophie Cunningham's exquisite photoshoot

Phoenix Mercury's Sophie Cunningham, better known as "Spicy Sophie" for her fiery on-court energy, is breaking the internet this week with a photo shoot. Wearing her classic white with an orange and purple touch Mercury jersey, Cunningham left fans in awe, hailing her and swooning alike.

Cunningham stunned in a photo series with a caption that playfully read:

"babes, don’t shrink to make them feel comfortable. they can choke.."

Fans commented on her photo and candidly wrote:

"i’d cook and clean for you" by @cadenonly

"I personally think you’re the prettiest without any makeup, but behind that, this is the prettiest you’ve ever looked. Wowza 🔥😍 "said by another fan

"WHOEVER DID THAT BEAT!!!! Oh my gosh incredible!!! Stunning" wrote by one fan

Sophie Cunningham's Comments on her Post

"Very cool, gotta come catch a game to see you girl play…" commented by one fan

"Thanks for the inspiration Sophie" said by another

"Natural is better but definitely, you are on fire 🔥 :)" wrote by one fan

Mercury's Sophie Cunningham stranded after car gets towed to remote location

Phoenix's Mercury's rough start continued off the court for guard Sophie Cunningham. Following a tough loss in Seattle, Cunningham woke up last Wednesday morning to discover her car had been towed.

She posted about the experience on Instagram (below), showing that she had to travel cross-country to a small Arizona town to get it back.

“If you’re wondering where I’m at, got in at like 2 [a.m.], went to bed at like 2:45 last night, yeah I got my freaking car towed,” she said on her Instagram Story. “So I’m in the middle of bumf–k nowhere in I don’t even know what part of Arizona. So if this is the last time you guys see me, it’s been fun.”

Sophie Cunningham on her Instagram story

However, even so, this was not an altogether wasted journey. Cunningham, 27, admitted she saw multiple bikes and dirt bikes while out, which had her considering a potential future buy.

Cunningham posted a video of her sitting back in her car after the ordeal was over, complete with notes on the windshield and a stray piece of caution tape still clinging to a wiper.

She is in her sixth season in the WNBA, has started in all eight games for the Mercury, and ranks fourth on the team with 9.1 points per game and second on the team with 5.1 rebounds per game.