“Cutie cookie”: Fans in awe of Sophie Cunningham’s latest appearance in Quest Nutrition commercial 

Phoenix Mercury guard, Sophie Cunningham, has drawn a lot of attention from fans this week and she doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Like other figures in the WNBA, Cunningham is making notable off-court moves, capitalizing on the renewed interest in the league and its players.

Cunningham teamed up with Quest Nutrition to release a protein chocolate chip cookie. The 27-year-old shared the video of the commercial on Instagram today, turning a lot of heads to her.

"I'm cheating on my kitchen with @Questnutition’s #ChocolateChipCookies. No need to bake anymore when I can have these protein packed cookies," she captioned he post.

Trending

It didn't take long for fans to show their appreciation for this commercial and praise Cunningham.

Sophie's older sister, Lindsay, had a two-word reaction to the post.

Credit: sophie_cham

More fans had nothing but good things to say about the final product.

Credit: sophie_cham

Credit: sophie_cham

A group of fans didn't hesitate to say good things about Sophie Cunningham's energy.

Credit: sophie_cham

Credit: sophie_cham

Credit: sophie_cham

Sophie Cunningham is a popular WNBA player, even though her role has changed with the Phoenix Mercury this season. She has amassed over 138K fans on Instagram and whenever she shares a post, people pay attention.

Sophie Cunningham surprised fans with her outfit before the Washington Mystics game

Before sending fans into a frenzy with the Quest Nutrition commercial, Sophie Cunningham went viral on X/Twitter after the Mercury shared a picture of her outfit before last week's Washington Mystics game.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Mercury keeps trying to find their spot in the league. They've had a tumultuous start to the season, boasting a 3-4 record. This is surprising, considering they were deemed a challenger for the championship this season. So far, things haven't gone their way.

Sophie Cunningham is a strong candidate for the Sixth Player of the Year award

Individually speaking, Cunningham is having a strong start to the season. The Mercury is still trying to figure things out, but the guard is already establishing herself as a candidate to win one of the biggest awards in the league.

Cunningham closed Week 2 of the season leading the ranking for the 2024 Sixth Player of the Year award, surpassing players like Chennedy Carter or Rickea Jackson.

The season is still young and anything can happen, but Cunningham is off to a strong start, although her team is struggling to win right now.