Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings Preview and Prediction for June 9 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Phoenix Mercury will travel to Texas on Sunday to face the Dallas Wings as part of the ongoing 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup. The Mercury are looking to increase their chances of topping the Western Conference bracket, while the Wings are just playing to improve their overall standing and end a four-game skid.

Phoenix is 2-1 in the in-season tournament, with wins over the LA Sparks and Minnesota Lynx. Their lone loss of the Commissioner's Cup came against the Seattle Storm, who are currently sitting above the West bracket.

On the other hand, the Wings just want to snap a four-game losing streak. They have not won a game since May 26 when they defeated the Sparks. They lost four straight games against the Connecticut Sun, Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces and LA Sparks.

Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings game details and odds

The Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings game is on Tuesday at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. It starts at 4:00 p.m. EST and will be live-streamed on the WNBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription.

The game is also available through local channels, such as Bally Sports Southwest Extra in Dallas, and Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports in Phoenix.

Moneyline: Mercury (+100) vs Wings (-120)

Spread: Mercury +1 (-110) vs Wings -1 (-110)

Total (O/U): Mercury u164.5 (-110) vs Wings o164.5 (-110)

Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings preview

The Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings have faced each other 72 times in the regular season, playoffs and preseason combined. The Mercury are ahead 42-30 in the all-time matchup, but the Wings won their face-off of the current 107-92 on May 26.

Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings injury reports and starting lineups

The Mercury have no players on their injury reports after Brittney Griner and Rebecca Allen returned to the lineup in their previous game. Head coach Nate Tibbetts is expected to stick to his starting five from their win on Friday:

G - Natasha Cloud | G - Diana Taurasi | G - Kahleah Copper | F - Rebecca Allen | C - Brittney Griner

Phoenix's rotation will likely remain limited to eight players that also include Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Mack and Sug Sutton.

The Wings will be without three players tonight – Jaelyn Brown, Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally. Head coach Latricia Trammell will likely continue with their current starting lineup despite the four-game losing skid.

G - Arike Ogunbowale | G - Sevgi Uzun | F - Maddy Siegrist | F - Monique Billings | C - Teaira McCowan

Dallas also has no choice but to employ an eight-player rotation due to injuries. Kalani Brown, Stephanie Soares and rookie guard Jacy Sheldon are all expected to come off the bench.

Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings prediction

The Wings are the slight favorites to win the game, but the Mercury should do enough to get the victory. Phoenix has Brittney Griner and Rebecca Allen back in the rotation, while Dallas has no momentum on their side.

