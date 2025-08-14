Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark have built a strong relationship on and off the court. The two Indiana Fever guards are often spotted enjoying each other's company, whether on the bench, during training sessions or in non-basketball activities. Along with Lexie Hull, who is on a $217,502 contract, the three Fever players have formed a striking trio that often sparks buzz on social media.Most recently, Cunningham added more fuel to her hilarious feud with Clark, which began less than 10 days ago. On Wednesday, the Fever sharpshooter reacted to Clark publicly trolling her two teammates for asking swimsuit brands for sponsorship deals. In a candid yet playful response, Cunningham accused the former Iowa standout of “ruining” her and Hull’s lucrative deals.&quot;I'm going to kill her. I just know it,&quot; Cunningham said on her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast. &quot;Dude, you are ruining me and Lexi's deals. She stays trolling me and Lexi.&quot;Earlier this month, Sophie Cunningham posted a lighthearted video on TikTok featuring herself and Lexie Hull lounging poolside under the sun. In the clip, the former Phoenix Mercury guard playfully pitched swimsuit brands to partner with them, dubbing the duo the &quot;Indiana Fever Mermaids.&quot;Caitlin Clark trolled her teammates by asking swimsuit brands to comment &quot;focus on basketball.&quot; Cunningham didn’t let it slide and fired back with an even funnier response. She urged swimsuit brands to create a full-body suit for Clark’s &quot;pale a*s&quot; as their playful back-and-forth continued.Sophie Cunningham playing extremely well in Caitlin Clark's absenceSophie Cunningham has elevated her game since the All-Star break. She has stepped up in Caitlin Clark’s absence due to a right groin injury. When Clark went down with her third serious injury of the season, it initially seemed like the Indiana Fever’s season might unravel. However, Cunningham’s injection into the starting lineup has helped the team win consistently without their superstar.The 6-foot-1 guard is averaging 8.9 points on 48.2% shooting, including an impressive 44.1% from beyond the arc on 4.0 attempts per game. Her steady production on both ends of the floor has been instrumental in keeping the Fever above .500 as they currently sit in sixth place in the league with an 18-15 record.