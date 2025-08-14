  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "I'm going to kill her": Sophie Cunningham continues hilarious feud with Caitlin Clark for 'ruining' her and $217,502 star's lucrative deals

"I'm going to kill her": Sophie Cunningham continues hilarious feud with Caitlin Clark for 'ruining' her and $217,502 star's lucrative deals

By Atishay Jain
Published Aug 14, 2025 01:55 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
"I'm going to kill her": Sophie Cunningham continues hilarious feud with Caitlin Clark for 'ruining' her and $217,502 Lexie Hull's lucrative deals. (Image Source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark have built a strong relationship on and off the court. The two Indiana Fever guards are often spotted enjoying each other's company, whether on the bench, during training sessions or in non-basketball activities. Along with Lexie Hull, who is on a $217,502 contract, the three Fever players have formed a striking trio that often sparks buzz on social media.

Ad

Most recently, Cunningham added more fuel to her hilarious feud with Clark, which began less than 10 days ago. On Wednesday, the Fever sharpshooter reacted to Clark publicly trolling her two teammates for asking swimsuit brands for sponsorship deals. In a candid yet playful response, Cunningham accused the former Iowa standout of “ruining” her and Hull’s lucrative deals.

"I'm going to kill her. I just know it," Cunningham said on her "Show Me Something" podcast. "Dude, you are ruining me and Lexi's deals. She stays trolling me and Lexi."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Earlier this month, Sophie Cunningham posted a lighthearted video on TikTok featuring herself and Lexie Hull lounging poolside under the sun. In the clip, the former Phoenix Mercury guard playfully pitched swimsuit brands to partner with them, dubbing the duo the "Indiana Fever Mermaids."

Ad

Caitlin Clark trolled her teammates by asking swimsuit brands to comment "focus on basketball." Cunningham didn’t let it slide and fired back with an even funnier response. She urged swimsuit brands to create a full-body suit for Clark’s "pale a*s" as their playful back-and-forth continued.

Sophie Cunningham playing extremely well in Caitlin Clark's absence

Sophie Cunningham has elevated her game since the All-Star break. She has stepped up in Caitlin Clark’s absence due to a right groin injury. When Clark went down with her third serious injury of the season, it initially seemed like the Indiana Fever’s season might unravel. However, Cunningham’s injection into the starting lineup has helped the team win consistently without their superstar.

The 6-foot-1 guard is averaging 8.9 points on 48.2% shooting, including an impressive 44.1% from beyond the arc on 4.0 attempts per game. Her steady production on both ends of the floor has been instrumental in keeping the Fever above .500 as they currently sit in sixth place in the league with an 18-15 record.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications