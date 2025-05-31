"I wuv them": Caitlin Clark drops heartfelt reaction as she melts over candid pictures with 'work wives' Hull and Cunningham

Though currently sidelined with an injury, Caitlin Clark was full of energy and enthusiasm ahead of the Indiana Fever's matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Friday. Clark, who has formed a close bond with teammates Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, shared several heartfelt moments with them before tipoff.

The trio was captured in a series of candid and posed photos taken by Fever team photographer Bri Lewerke, who later shared the images on her Instagram. The post featured five pictures of Clark, Hull, and Cunningham, some playful and unposed, while others showed them smiling directly for the camera. Lewerke captioned the post with the phrase “work wives,” perfectly capturing the tight-knit friendship among the three.

Clark quickly responded to the viral post, expressing her affection and appreciation for Hull and Cunningham and embracing the fun, lighthearted moment with her teammates.

(Image Credit: Bri Lewerke/Instagram)

As for the game itself, Caitlin Clark could only watch from the sidelines as the Fever suffered another tough loss, an agonizing 85–83 defeat at home. Adding to the disappointment, Cunningham exited in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury, further depleting the already shorthanded roster.

Hull, meanwhile, logged heavy minutes and delivered a solid performance. In 34:35 minutes, she tallied 12 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Hull was highly efficient, shooting 5 of 8 from the field, including a perfect 2 of 2 from beyond the arc. Despite her strong showing, the Fever ultimately fell short.

Fans react to heartfelt moment between Clark, Hull and Cunningham

WNBA and Indiana Fever fans were quick to share their reactions after photos of Caitlin Clark with Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham surfaced online. The images instantly went viral and several fans affectionately referred to the trio by their popular nickname "Tres Leches," expressing their love and excitement for the close-knit group.

A fan said:

CaitlinFor3 @CaitlinForThree Tres Leches needs to be fully reassembled at the earliest possible date on June 10th. The Fever are playing like Spoiled Leches without Caitlin.

Another fan said:

A user wrote:

CC Report @cc22report Tres leches shall ride again

Another user wrote:

ceeeelllzzzzz @cillughh CC and her two blondes 👯‍♀️

Previously, some fans jokingly dubbed Hull and Cunningham as Clark’s "blonde bodyguards" after a photo of the trio walking together went viral. One thing is clear that Clark, Hull and Cunningham have built a strong off-court bond, which can only strengthen the team’s chemistry moving forward.

