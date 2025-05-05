Caitlin Clark flanking blonde teammates draws LeBron James and Jeanie Buss’ “international women’s day” comparisons

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever took care of business on Sunday, dominating the Brazilian national team in Iowa City, where Clark spent her collegiate career. While the Fever were asserting mastery on the court, Clark got some attention on the bench for being surrounded by her blonde teammates Sophie Cunningham and Lexi Hull.

Clark’s visual with Cunnigham and Hull beside her during the Fever’s game versus Brazil was likened to when LA Lakers’ LeBron James sat in between Lakers controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss and executive director of special projects Linda Rambis during International Women’s Day last year. This latter moment had been turned into a meme.

Clark was also seen walking in between Hull and Cunningham outside of the game, prompting some to call them her “blonde bodyguards.”

The video happened during the Fever’s first preseason win against the Washington Mystics, which went to overtime. Clark did not play in the matchup, but suited up against Brazil to perform inside her former stomping ground in Iowa.

Cunningham was among the veterans added to the Fever in the offseason, coming off a six-year run with the Phoenix Mercury.

She adds another offensive dynamic for the Fever after averaging 8.4 points, and 3.9 rebounds per game last season.

Meanwhile, Hull will look to provide an offensive spark for the team off the bench. Last year, she put up 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

The Fever are expected to contend for the WNBA title this year following numerous key additions in the offseason, on top of the expected improvement of young stars Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Sophie Cunningham reacts on clip of her sitting courtside with Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham got candid about the clip that saw her sitting courtside with Caitlin Clark. In her X post, she took people’s attention away from the moment and mentioned instead the snack she was eating on the bench.

"one could possibly believe that was the best starburst I’ve ever eaten, my gosh," Cunningham said.

Such moments could define the team’s chemistry as the Fever looks to build off their breakthrough season last year, where they finished as the sixth seed with a 20-20 record and had their first playoff appearance in eight years.

After their preseason dates, the Fever will open the season on May 18 against the Chicago Sky led by Angel Reese, who has been Clark's rival since college.

