Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Injury Reports for June 10 | 2024 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever will face the Connecticut Sun on Monday for their third encounter of the 2024 WNBA season. The Suns are 2-0 against the Fever after they clinched victory in both previous matcheups.

The Fever have a 3-9 record for the season after their 85-83 win against the Washington Mystics on Friday. Caitlin Clark led the team's charge with her 30-point performance along with eight rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Sun have a 9-1 record after their nine-game winning streak to start the season was snapped after being defeated 93-88 by the New York Liberty on Friday. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun's losing effort with her double-double performance of 10 points, 12 rebounds seven assists and one steal. DeWanna Bonner led the team's scoring with 16 points.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Injury Reports for June 10

Indiana Fever Injury Report

The Fever's injury report consists of Damiris Dantas (knee) and Temi Fagbenle (foot), both of whom are listed out for the game.

Player Status Injury Damiris Dantas Out

Knee Temi Fagbenle

Out

Foot

Fagbenle sustained a left foot injury during the Fever's 88-82 loss to the LA Sparks on May 28. The team announced that she will miss at least the next two to three weeks.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report

Meanwhile, the Sun have three players on their injury report: Moriah Jefferson (Ankle) is questionable and her participation in the matchup will be a game-time decision. Abbey Hsu (not injury-related) is out for the game and Leila Lacan (not injury-related) is listed out for the season.

Player Status Injury Moriah Jefferson

Questionable (GTD)

Ankle Abbey Hsu Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related

Leila Lecan

Out (OFS) Not Injury Related



Moriah Jefferson is at risk of missing her third straight game for the Sun due to her right ankle injury.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun?

The Fever-Sun matchup is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EDT on Monday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The game will be nationally televised on NBA TV. Furthermore, fans in Indianapolis may watch the contest on WTHR-13, while fans in and around Connecticut can watch it on NBCS-BOS.

The game can also be streamed live on FuboTV or through the WNBA League Pass.