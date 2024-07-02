Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: Prediction and Odds | July 2, 2024 

The Las Vegas Aces will face a stern test against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever when both teams meet at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. The Fever come off an upset 88-82 win over the Phoenix Mercury with Clark nearly posting a triple-double. The rookie finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists as Indiana, sporting a more stable offense got the better of seasoned veterans Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

The Aces have seen a steady rise in their campaign with the return of point guard Chelsea Gray. They are on a four-game winning streak and are 10-6 as the 2024 WNBA season hits the midseason mark. The clash between these two teams will be the second of their four-game series this season.

Their first meeting ended with the hosts propping up a dominant 99-80 win. A'ja Wilson racked up a double-double with 29 points and 15 assists, while Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young chipped in with 22 and 20 points, respectively. Clark had a forgettable outing with just eight points in 35 minutes on the floor.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: Preview, predicted starting lineups, odds and prediction

The Fever versus Aces game is set to tip-off at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game can be watched live on ESPN and can be streamed live on the WNBA app with a subscription to the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds listed at the time of writing:

Spread: Fever +13.5, Aces -13.5

Moneyline: Fever +640, Aces -1000

Total (o/u): Fever o175, Aces u175

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces preview

The Indiana Fever have looked impressive in patches in their last few games. They snapped their two-game losing streak with a much-needed win over the Mercury and will look to build on the momentum. Caitlin Clark (16.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, and 6.9 apg), center Aliyah Boston (13.1 ppg and 8.3 rpg), and NaLyssa Smith (11.8 ppg and 7.5 rpg) have been their offense trio.

Indy's defense needs to shore up if they intend to contain the Las Vegas Aces offense. They are seventh in the league in defensive rating (108.9) and are turnover-prone. As for the Aces, they have begun their surge at the right time and their offense continues to remain potent.

Las Vegas is placed third in field goal percentage and fourth in 3-point percentage. Wilson leads the pack with 26.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg, and 2.3 bpg. Tiffany Hayes (8.9 ppg and 3.0 rpg), Young (18.9 ppg and 4.7 rpg, 5.4 apg) and Plum (17.3 ppg and 5.1 apg) round up the unit in scoring.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups

The Aces will likely stick to their combination of Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum at PG and SG. Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson should slot in as SF and PF, and Kiah Stokes takes C. Kate Martin, Megan Gustafson and Sydney Colson could come off the bench.

The Fever will likely stick to the same winning combination as well, with Kelsey Mitchell at PG, Caitlin Clark at SG, NaLyssa Smith at SF, Kristy Wallace at PF and Aliyah Boston at C should form the starting five. Erica Wheeler, Temi Fagbenle, Lexie Hull and Katie Lou Samuelson could come on as rotation options.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas prediction

The Indiana Fever can spring a surprise given their momentum. But the Las Vegas Aces have the experience and the firepower to combat the surprise element. They are a better team on paper and can get past the Fever.

Mark a win for the defending champions on Tuesday.

