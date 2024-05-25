Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (May 25)

The Indiana Fever vs LV Aces are clashing for the first time in the 2024 WNBA season on Saturday. This will be the second leg of a back-to-back for the Fever after getting the first win of the season over the LA Sparks, 78-73. The 2024 No. 1 draft pick clashes against the reigning WNBA Finals MVP in a duel to improve their records.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. EDT at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever are coming off a big win at Crypto.com Arena against Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks, taking another step in the right direction after losing the first five games of the season.

On the other hand, the LV Aces last played on Thursday against the Phoenix Mercury, losing the first game of the season, at home, against a direct rival. A'ja Wilson and the Aces will try to bounce back against a much weaker team that will try to put on a decent fight.

Clark is averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Wilson has posted 24.3 ppg, 12.0 rpg and 2.7 apg in three games with the defending WNBA champions.

Indiana Fever vs LV Aces: Injury reports

Indiana Fever injury report for May 25

The Indiana Fever only has one player on the injury report. Damiris Donta remains out with a knee injury and her contract was temporarily suspended by the franchise.

LV Aces injury report for May 25

Just like the Fever, the Aces only have one player on the injury report. In this case, Elizabeth Kitley, a second-round draft pick, is set to miss the entire 2024 WNBA season due to an ACL injury she picked during her time in college.

They haven't made any official announcement on Chelsea Gray's status, but she's expected to be out for tonight's game.

Indiana Fever vs LV Aces: Starting lineups and depth charts

Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart

Caitlin Clark G, Kelsey Mitchell G, NaLyssa Smith F, Katie Lou Samuelson F, Aliyah Boston C

Guards Forwards Centers Erica Wheeler Aliyah Boston Temi Fagbele Grace Berger

Damiris Dantas



Caitlin Clark

Katie Lou Samuelson Lexie Hull

Victoria Saxton Kelsey Mitchell

NaLyssa Smith Celeste Taylor

Kristy Wallace



LV Aces starting lineup and depth chart

Kelsey Plum G, Jackie Young G, Alysha Clark F, Kiah Stokes F, A'ja Wilson C

Guards Forwards Centers Kelsey Plum Kiah Stokes A'ja Wilson Chelsea Gray Alysha Clark Megan Gustafson Jackie Young Emma Cannon Kierstan Bell Sydney Colson



Dyaisha Fair Kate Martin

Indiana Fever vs LV Aces: Key Matchups

The Indiana Fever vs LV Aces duel presents an intriguing duel that could go in one direction pretty quickly.

The visitors will try to build on their Friday night win and make another statement against the LV Aces. The host team should have similar plans since the Fever is one of the worst teams in the WNBA right now.

The key matchup for this game will be Caitlin Clark against A'ja Wilson. The talented guard has elevated her game since she made her WNBA debut and tonight will be a big opportunity to show the world that she can at least compete against the top teams in the competition.