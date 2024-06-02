Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (June 2)

The Indiana Fever will be in New York on June 2 against the New York Liberty. The WNBA 2024 game between Indiana Fever and New York Liberty will be a marquee fixture. Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart are among the superstars of WNBA who will be in action.

It will be a quick turnaround for Indiana Fever, who played against the Chicago Sky at home on June 1. The New York Liberty last played on May 31.

It will be the third meeting of the season between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty after their second matchup in New York. The Indiana Fever lost both of their previous games against New York Liberty this season.

The New York Liberty trounced Fever 102-66 in Indiana and registered another win at home by a margin of 91 - 80. While the New York Liberty would look to extend their dominance over the Indiana Fever, the Christie Sides' team would be desperate to put the records straight.

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty: Preview, starting lineups and prediction

The third meeting of the season between Indiana Fever and New York Liberty will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The game between Indiana Fever and New York Liberty will be streamed on the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Indiana Fever (+920) vs. New York Liberty (-1800)

Spread: Indiana Fever (+14.5) vs. New York Liberty (-14.5)

Total (O/U): Indiana Fever (o163.5-110) vs. New York Liberty (u163.5-110)

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty: Game Preview

Indiana Fever improved to 2-8 after their most recent win over the Chicago Sky. All five Indiana Fever starters scored in double digits as the franchise eked out a narrow 71-70 victory at home.

Indiana Fever would hope for another solid performances from the starters in New York. Caitlin Clark will remain the team's primary focus of offense. Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith need to carry their form into the game against New Liberty and offer support to Caitlin Clark.

The last year's runners-up, New York Liberty, are off to a flying start. The Liberty have jumped off to a 6-2 start after playing eight games in 2024 WNBA season so far. The two main protagonists behind New York Liberty's success have been Breanna Stewart and Sabrina lonescu.

Breanna Stewart is leading the New York Liberty in points (18.5) and rebounds (9.8). Sabrina lonescu is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 assists. The duo has received solid support from players like Jonquel Jones, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Kayla Thornton.

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty : Starting lineups and depth charts

Indiana Fever starting lineups and depth charts

Guards Forwards Centers Grace Berger Aliyah Boston* Temi Fagbenle (out) Caitlin Clark* Damiris Dantas Lexie Hull Katie Lou Samuelson Kelsey Mitchell* Victaria Saxton Celeste Taylor NaLyssa Smith* Kristy Wallace* Erica Wheeler

New York Liberty starting lineups and depth charts

Guards Forwards Centers Sabrina Ionescu* Kennedy Burke Jonquel Jones* Marquesha Davis Leonie Fiebich Ivana Dojkic Nyara Sabally Courtney Vandersloot* Betnijah Laney-Hamilton* Breanna Stewart* Kayla Thornton

*: Denotes players likely to be in starting lineups.

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty: Prediction

The New York Liberty are outright better than the Indiana Fever. Even the recent history suggests that New York Liberty has had a wood over their Eastern Conference rivals. Expect the New York Liberty to make it three wins in a row against the Indiana Fever this season when the two teams collide on June 2.