Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Preview and Prediction for June 30 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season

The Indiana Fever is ready to square off against the Phoenix Mercury on June 30 at the Footprint Center, looking to kick-start a winning run. Coming off an 89-77 defeat against the Seattle Storm in their previous game, the Fever will look to their guard duo of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell for inspiration.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Mercury won 92-78 against the LA Sparks in their last outing, elevating their winning record to 9-8. They will be itching to get a second win on the trot and will rely on their Big 3 of Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper to lead the charge.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury game details and odds

The game will tip-off at 12:30 AM GMT+5:30 on June 30.

The Mercury are favored to win this one given their opponent's recent struggles.

The matchup will be telecast live on ESPN and its affiliated platforms. Viewers can also watch it live on the WNBA League Pass via the official platform.

According to the odds, the Mercury are also the favorites:

Moneyline: Fever (+265), Mercury (-350)

Against the Spread (ATS): Mercury (-7.5)

Total (O/U): 173.5

Note: Odds may change closer to the game

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury starting lineups

The Fever has no major injury concerns, with only Temi Fagbenle listed as questionable. However, she played 19 minutes off the bench in the last game and might be able to play against the Mercury.

The expected lineup for the team: Caitlin Clark G, Kelsey Mitchell G, NaLyssa Smith F, Katie Lou Samuelson F, Aliyah Boston C

The Phoenix Mercury, on the other hand, will be missing guard Charisma Osborne due to a leg issue, while Rebecca Allen is questionable.

Mercury's expected lineup: Diana Taurasi G, Natasha Cloud G, Rebecca Allen F, Kahleah Copper F and Brittney Griner C.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: Prediction

Phoenix Mercury has had an injury-affected campaign thus far but has all of its major stars fit and firing now. They are the strong favorites to win this one.

Caitlin Clark holds the key for the upcoming matchup as far as the Indiana Fever is concerned. However, given that it is a home game for the Mercury, the winning scale is tilting toward Phoenix.