Is Aliyah Boston playing tonight vs. Laces BC? Latest on Vinyl BC star's status (Unrivaled Jan. 24, 2025) 

The inaugural season of Unrivaled is in full swing, and Aliyah Boston's Vinyl Basketball Club is one of three teams in the league with a 2-0 record on the season. Vinyl is coming off an 84-69 win over Phantom Basketball Club in their last time out, looking to extend their win streak to three games to open the season.

On Friday night, Vinyl Basketball Club will take on Laces Basketball Club in a clash of undefeated teams. Like Vinyl, Laces is also 2-0 in the young season, with each team looking to continue their respective undefeated streaks.

Boston is slated to make her third appearance for Vinyl versus Laces on Friday, providing valuable minutes for the squad in each of their first two games of the year. Boston is coming off her second WNBA season in 2024 before she committed to Unrivaled, earning her second consecutive All-Star nod alongside rookie phenom Caitlin Clark.

In their last time out, Boston shined for Vinyl in their matchup versus Phantom Basketball Club.

Aliyah Boston records first double-digit scoring game in Unrivaled

Aliyah Boston eclipsed the 10-point mark for the first time in her Unrivaled career versus Phantom Basketball Club on Monday. Boston notched 10 minutes of action versus Phantom, scoring 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting with seven rebounds and an assist.

Dearica Hamby led the way for Vinyl, leading all scorers with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists in the win. Arike Ogunbowale shined alongside Hamby, scoring 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting with three rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Rhyne Howard recorded a quality 11 minutes for Vinyl, scoring 14 points with eight rebounds and four assists in a near-double-double effort. She is leading Vinyl in scoring through two contests, averaging 23.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 2.5 apg in 14.5 minutes per game.

Vinyl will have their work cut out for them versus Laces, looking to slow down a star duo in Kayla McBride and Alyssa Thomas.

