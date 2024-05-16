Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight against New York Liberty? Latest on the Indiana Fever rookie guard's status (May 16)

Caitlin Clark had her struggles early against the Connecticut Sun, but she also showed a glimpse of the future with the Indiana Fever. Up next on her schedule is her first home game at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday.

In the Fever's injury report, they have Damiris Dantas marked as 'out indefinitely' due to knee issues. However other players in the roster, including Caitlin Clark. is good to go against the New York Liberty.

Caitlin Clark set for home debut against the Connecticut Sun

In the first game of Caitlin Clark in the WNBA, the former Iowas Hawkeye ended the game with 20 points, three assists and two steals. Aside from the good stats, she also had 10 turnovers and shot 33% from the field.

On the bright side of things, Clark struggled in the first half, as she was trying to get her teammates involved as well. The second half is a different story, as much of her numbers came late in the game.

This game was a blowout, as the Indiana Fever lost by 19 points against the Sun, 92-71.

The other player who scored in double figures for the Fever was NaLyssa Smith, who had 13 points along with nine rebounds. She also shot 5-of-12 and had two turnovers.

There was much expected from Aliyah Boston, as she was intended to be the tandem to go with Clark. But against the Sun, she was limited to only four points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The Fever ended with 48% field goal shooting and a decent 40% of 3-point shooting. However, the turnovers, 25, were a tough pill to swallow, as the Sun capitalized on them.

On the other side, DeWanna Bonner was the top scorer for the Sun with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting. DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris each had 16 points, while Alyssa Thomas chipped in with 13.

How to watch New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun?

Tthe Indiana Fever and New York Liberty will clash at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday. Prime Video is going to feature the game along with local TV coverage from WTHR Channel 13 and WWOR-My9.

WNBA League Pass subscription is the most popular online platform for those who prefer to watch via live stream.