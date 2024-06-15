Is Chelsea Gray playing tonight against New York Liberty? Latest on the 3x WNBA champion's status (June 15)

Chelsea Gray is listed as questionable as the Las Vegas Aces face the New York Liberty on Saturday. Her involvement in the contest will be a game-time decision. The upcoming matchup is the two teams' first encounter of the season after the Aces previously clinched the WNBA title in 2023 against the Liberty in the WNBA Finals.

Gray has been out and has not played a single game since Game 3 of the 2023 finale series. She was upgraded to questionable ahead of the Aces' matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

What happened to Chelsea Gray?

Chelsea Gray sustained a lower leg injury in Game 3 of the 2023 WNBA Finals while guarding Liberty star Breanna Stewart. Gray limped off the court mid-game and did not return for the rest of the series.

Though more details have not been revealed about her injury by the team, the Aces' veteran guard had to walk with a boot for the whole offseason and is yet to make her debut in the 2024 WNBA season.

There is no clear timetable for the three-time WNBA champion's return. Gray has been seen going through her pregame routine ahead of Aces games and is anticipated to make a comeback soon.

Chelsea Gray's stats vs. New York Liberty

Chelsea Gray has played 28 career games against the New York Liberty in the regular season and won 18 of them, averaging 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals across the games.

Gray has also played three playoff games against the Liberty and won two of them before she sustained her injury during Game 3. She concluded her series averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

Moreover, the five-time WNBA All-Star averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals as the Aces secured a 2-3 record against the Liberty in the 2023–24 regular season series.

The Las Vegas Aces, who defeated the Phoenix Mercury 103-99 on Thursday, have a 6-5 record heading into the showdown. Meanwhile, the New York Liberty are 11-2 and on a seven-game winning streak, having defeated the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

How to watch New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces?

The Liberty-Aces game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 p.m. ET at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The matchup will be nationally televised on ABC and can be live-streamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.