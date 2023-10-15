Who is Chelsea Gray's wife? Looking at personal life of Aces' guard

Chelsea Gray secured her first WNBA championship in 2016 and won again in 2022. In 2019, Grey married a fellow women's basketball personality.

Gray and Tipesa Mercedes Moorer announced their engagement on June 27, 2018. They got married on Nov. 2, 2019, in a ceremony graced by notable WNBA figures such as Candace Parker, Ify Ibekwe, and Jantel Lavender.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moorer, a niece of the former heavyweight boxing champion, Michael Moorer, is a basketball player who excelled as a forward on the women's basketball team at California State University Long Beach. She is currently serving a second stint as director of operations.

Moorer spent four seasons as a player for CSULB, where she excelled on and off the court. In her senior year, Moorer led the Beach in scoring with an average of 12.7 ppg and received second-team All-Big West honors.

Moorer excelled in academics, garnering two Big West All-Academic selections. She attained her bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in marketing from CSULB in 2012 and earned a master's degree in sport management in 2015.

After a successful playing career, Moorer joined the coaching staff at CSULB in the 2013-14 season, which culminated in consecutive appearances in the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

She has contributed to the School of Skills, a year-round fundamental basketball camp based in Manhattan Beach. She also became a member of the Los Angeles branch of the California Basketball Officials Association and officiated high school-level games.

Chelsea Gray suffers injury in Game 3 of WNBA Finals

Chelsea Gray, who was recently named a part of the All-WNBA 2nd Team, suffered an apparent leg injury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, in which the Las Vegas Aces lost, 87-73.

With five minutes remaining in the game, Gray was battling with New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart in the mid-post and started hobbling. She stayed the following two possessions, but Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon pulled her out of the game afterward.

Gray, who scored 11 points in the game, showed clear signs of discomfort in her left leg and was seen on the bench saying, "My foot popped."

Expand Tweet

When asked about Chelsea Gray’s condition postgame, Hammon said:

"I can't give you an update. I'll let you know when we know."

The absence of Gray, the 2022 Finals MVP, will be a significant setback for the Aces. It will be intriguing to see if the Liberty can capitalize on this opportunity to level the finals, which Las Vegas currently leads, 2-1.