Is Kelsey Plum playing tonight against the Phoenix Mercury? Latest on the 2x WNBA champion's status (May 14)

Kelsey Plum is available to play for the Las Vegas Aces as they face the Phoenix Mercury for their first game of the 2024 WNBA regular season on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Plum and the Aces previously secured their second straight WNBA title in the 2023 WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty.

They became the first WNBA team to clinch back-to-back WNBA titles after defeating the Liberty 3-1 in the best-of-five WNBA Finals.

The two-time NBA champion averaged 18.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals last season, when the Aces secured the first seed with a 34-6 record. Plum shot 47.5%, including 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Kelsey Plum's stats vs. Phoenix Mercury

Kelsey Plum has played 18 career games against the Phoenix Mercury in the regular season and won 11 of them. Currently on a nine-game win streak against the Mercury, the Aces guard has averaged 14.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in the regular-season games she's played against Phoenix in her career.

Plum has also played seven playoff games against the Mercury and has won four of them, averaging 20.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in the WNBA playoffs against the team.

Plum and the Aces faced the Mercury in the 2021 WNBA playoff semi-finals, with the Mercury winning the series 3-2 to proceed to the 2021 WNBA finals. The two teams also squared off in Round 1 of the 2022 WNBA playoffs, with Plum and the Aces winning 2-0 to advance.

The two-time WNBA All-Star averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals as the Aces secured a 4-0 record against the Mercury in the 2023–24 regular season series.

Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces will look to gain momentum with a victory over the Phoenix Mercury in their first game of the regular season.

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury?

The Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury's regular season game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Aces-Mercury matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The contest is also available to be live-streamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.