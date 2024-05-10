In Photos: Kelsey Plum & other Aces players don classy outfits for 2023 WNBA championship celebration at White House

Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces were welcomed at the White House as a part of that tradition that recognizes the defending WNBA champions. The entire team was welcomed by President Joel Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. It was all picture-perfect when the two-time defending champions showed up in classy outfits for their big day.

Plum looked stunning in her candy-colored ensemble. She wore a matching color, tailored suit and trousers, pairing them with white sneakers. Reigning WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson also showed up in a yellow ensemble paired with white sneakers.

The team looked ready for the occasion. This was Vegas’ second consecutive visit to the White House. They are the only team in league history to repeat.

The Aces defeated the New York Liberty in the finals last season. Two-time league MVP A'ja Wilson won her maiden Finals MVP. Vegas defeated the Connecticut Sun for their first franchise title.

President Biden took the perfect opportunity to mention that he was seeking another term as president. Alluding to the Aces repeating their title run, Biden said:

“I kind of like that back-to-back stuff.”

Kelsey Plum shares her thoughts on her divorce

Kelsey Plum has divorced NFL player Darren Waller just after a year of marriage. The Las Vegas Aces star married the New York Giant in March last year and shared endearing moments when Plum won her second title with her team.

Plum told KVVU-TV that she remained hopeful for her season with the Aces.

“The offseason’s been tough for me,” Plum told reporter Paloma Villicana. “I’m sure, everyone knows. It’s pretty public, but for me, I’m super grateful. I think my faith has grown tremendously. And not just that but I know who I am, and, like, you kind of get refined by fire.”

Kelsey Plum posted the news of her divorce on her social media. She wrote that she had gone to a great length for her marriage.