What is Kelsey Plum & Dareen Waller's net worth? Comparing fortune amassed by celebrity couple after their recent split

WNBA star Kelsey Plum released a cryptic Instagram story on Tuesday that had fans speculating about her relationship with her NFL husband, Darren Waller. According to Clark County documents, the Las Vegas Aces guard and New York Giants tight end have filed for a divorce. Here's a look at what Plum said on IG:

“I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but I now see it's time to go."

The two were married last year, are both big stars in their respective leagues and are highly paid for their respective sports. Waller signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders before being dealt to the Giants, with $22 million fully guaranteed.

Waller is set to make $10.5 million in 2024 with the Giants and has earned $42.8 million so far in his nine seasons in the NFL (via Spotrac)with the Baltimore Ravens, Raiders and Giants. Waller also has worked with Pepsi, Snickers, Gilette, Icy Hot and USAA.

Kelsey Plum also has various endorsements and won an Olympic gold medal. She is in commercials for LegalZoom and Google Pixel, as well as being an Under Armour athlete.

Much has been made about WNBA contracts recently, as many discussed the low compensation for Caitlin Clark, who is set to make $70K in her first season in the league. Plum will make more than Clark as a two-time All-Star and WNBA champion, and signed a three-year, $423,250 deal to stay with the Aces after finishing her entry-level deal.

Plum is set to make $200,000 this season and her contract has an average annual value of $141,003. She is one of the 20 highest-paid players in the WNBA and is among their biggest stars.

Kelsey Plum is set for a big summer in 2024

Kelsey Plum is coming off her second straight WNBA title. She was also named to the All-Star Game in the past two seasons. Her Aces squad will be the favorites to win once again and it will be interesting to see if they can pull it off.

Plum is primed for a huge summer, as she was named to the preliminary Olympic roster for Team USA women's basketball. She led the US to a gold medal in 3x3 basketball at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, now she will go for a gold in 5x5.