"Just got off a plane": Sophie Cunningham's mom hits back at Fever fan with perfect response to brutal jab

Sophie Cunningham's mom didn't appreciate the words of a fan urging the new Indiana Fever player to be faster at practice. The veteran guard arrived at the team's facility on Tuesday to have her first practice with the 2012 WNBA champions, but one fan didn't like what he saw from Cunningham.

After the Fever's Instagram account posted a video of Cunningham getting shots up, the fan shared his thoughts.

"Sophie u gotta move game speed yo!! U move like this and practice like this u will be shooting low percentage w..scouting knows u shoot 3s to trot to open spot u should always practice game speed and make your adjustments… u think someone wil let u shoot like this? Probably it’s the wnba but not most of the time… target on your back v cut mis direction cmon," the fan wrote.

Cunningham's mom, Paula Primus, had a strong response, reminding the fan that Sophie just got off a plane and went straight to practice.

"you're brilliant; she just got off the plane," Primus wrote.

Cunningham's mother's comment (image credit: instagram/indianafever)

Going in on her daughter who spent time in an airplane, talked to reporters and met the team's brass didn't sit well with Primus. The demand of her to be in midseason form when the team isn't in the preseason led to her response.

Cunningham was traded to Indiana after spending her first six WNBA seasons with the Mercury. She is coming off a campaign where she averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game on 42.9% shooting and 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Sophie Cunningham shares initial reaction after meeting Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham raved about Caitlin Clark during the 2024 WNBA season, as she tried to recruit the then-rookie to the Phoenix Mercury at the All-Star game. Reporters asked Cunningham about her experience meeting Clark and her first reaction when they faced each other on the court.

“I just think she’s has a lot of pressure on her shoulders," Cunningham said to reporters on Tuesday. "It’s really easy to judge and just say things, but at the end of the day we all need to empower each other and be there for each other. I think she's done, not only her but her rookie class, they brought a lot of attention to our league. This is what we all wanted, so why not embrace it and make sure it is good?"

The Fever also added other veterans which made them instant contenders for 2025, according to analysts.

