Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee drops 5-word reaction after melting friend with heartfelt gesture

Kate Martin and her girlfriend, Claire Gransee, made Valentine’s Day extra special for a friend with a heartfelt gesture. In an Instagram story shared by Sydney Lawson, Martin and Gransee were seen greeting her with a bouquet of flowers.

Overwhelmed by the couple’s kindness, Lawson recorded a video of the moment before stepping out of her car. The two Iowa graduates stood with warm smiles, making the occasion even more touching.

Lawson later shared the video on her story, expressing her appreciation for Martin and Gransee’s thoughtful gesture.

"They brought me flowers because I'm their Valentine." Lawson wrote.

Claire Gransee reposted Lawson’s video on her Instagram story, accompanying it with a five-word reaction that perfectly captured the heartfelt moment.

"stuck with us all weekend," Gransee wrote.

Credit: Claire Gransee/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Kate Martin, currently playing for the Golden State Valkyries, is actively involved in Unrivaled. However, the former Iowa standout did not participate in the recently concluded 3x3 league's 1-on-1 tournament.

Kate Martin reacts to Valentine's Day tribute from girlfriend Claire Gransee

On Valentine’s Day, Claire Gransee honored her girlfriend and WNBA star Kate Martin with a heartfelt tribute. She shared a touching Instagram story featuring a compilation of memorable moments they’ve shared over the years.

"Since we couldn't get pics of cheesecake," Gransee wrote.

Martin responded to her partner's heartfelt gesture with a sweet two-word reaction, openly expressing her emotions.

"Luckiest duck!" Martin wrote.

Martin and Gransee's relationship is believed to have started during their time in Iowa, though they kept it private until last year when Martin joined the WNBA.

Gransee has been a devoted supporter, frequently attending Unrivaled games and cheering Martin on from the sidelines. Earlier this year, the couple also shared a special moment as Martin experienced her first NBA game with Gransee by her side.

