Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx: Prediction and odds | May 29, 2024 

The Las Vegas Aces embark on a three-game road trip for the first time this season, with their first stop being against the formidable Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on Wednesday. Both teams enter the contest on the back of wins against the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream, respectively. The hosts are 4-1 and have played a game more than the Aces.

The Lynx have been one of the more improved and impressive teams in this season, and will fancy their chances against the reigning champs. Head-to-head, the Lynx lead the Aces, 50-27 in their overall regular season matchups. However, the Aces lead the Lynx, 3-2 in their last five games.

Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx: Preview, predicted starting lineup, prediction and odds

Tip-off between the Aces and Lynx is slated at 8:00 pm ET. Fans can catch the game live on NBA TV, BSNX, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and FOX5 Vegas.

Here are the odds ahead of the matchup:

Spread: Aces -4.5, Lynx +4.5

Moneyline: Aces -196, Lynx +162

Total (o/u): Aces o169.5, Lynx u169.5

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview

Las Vegas hasn't exactly played like the defending champions so far this season. Barring the double-digit against a weary and inexperienced Indiana Fever, the Aces have looked beatable. The scheduling quirk now sees them hit the road for the first time this season and they take on a team that's made headlines for their impressive defense.

With Chelsea Gray sitting out, the onus is again on A'ja Wilson who has led the side with 25.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Jackie Young has been the second-scorer with 22.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 7.8 apg. Meanwhile, Kelsey Plum has hit her straps with 20.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg and 5.5 apg.

On the other hand, the Lynx are led by Napheesa Collier (23.0 ppg, 10.4 rpg and 4.0 apg) and Courtney Williams (11.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 5.8 apg). They also have the best defensive rating in the league this season (91.2). What's worked in their favor is that their roster is punching well above their weight on both ends of the floor.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx: Predicted starting lineups

Las Vegas are likely to remain unchanged in their starting lineup. Jackie Young at PG, Kelsey Plum at SG, Alysa Clark at SF, A'ja Wilson at PF and Kiah Stokes at C. Kate Martin has worked herself into the rotation and is one of the reliable bench options, while Megan Gustafson and Sydney Colson are their role players.

The Lynx are likely to start with Courtney Williams at PG and Kayla McBride at SG, Bridgeton Carleton at SF, Napheesa Collier at PF and Alanna Smith at C. Dorka Juhasz, Natisha Hiedeman and Cecilia Zandalasini are their bench options.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx: Predictions

The numbers predict that the Lynx are favorites to cover the spread and win the contest. They also have homecourt advantage and are elite on the defensive end. The Las Vegas Aces are better offensively, but they will have their task cut out when they face a belligerent Minnesota unit.