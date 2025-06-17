Lexie Hull's mother Jaime Hull makes heartfelt plea after Fever star's jaw-dropping transformation: "Please vote daily"

Lexie Hull is off to a stellar start in the 2025 WNBA season and is making a strong case for her first-ever All-Star selection. The Indiana Fever forward is in the midst of a breakout campaign and her mother, Jaime Hull, is calling on fans to recognize her daughter’s remarkable transformation on the court.

On Monday, Jaime took to social media to share a heartfelt message, urging WNBA fans to vote for Lexie and help her earn a well-deserved spot in this year’s All-Star game. In her plea, she encouraged supporters to vote consistently, emphasizing that Lexie’s outstanding performances should be rewarded with All-Star recognition.

"Please VOTE daily," Jaime Hull wrote.

Lexie Hull hasn’t just improved this season, she’s taken her game to a whole new level. Once seen as a limited threat from beyond the arc, she’s now one of the league’s most reliable and dangerous shooters. Every time she lets it fly, it feels automatic, nothing but net.

The former Stanford standout is currently knocking down a remarkable 55.6% of her 3-point attempts on 2.6 tries per game. To put that in perspective, she shot just 18.6% from deep in 2022, improved slightly to 21.7% in 2023 and took a major leap to 47.1% last season. Her rise has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Lexie Hull is averaging career highs across the board

Lexie Hull’s growth this season goes far beyond her shooting, it's a complete transformation of her game. The Indiana Fever forward is posting career highs across the board, including points, rebounds, assists, steals, 3-pointers made, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage.

Through 10 games, Hull is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. She’s shooting an impressive 49.4% from the field, including a scorching 55.6% from beyond the arc. While Caitlin Clark may draw the spotlight, Hull is making it clear that she's another offensive weapon defenses can't afford to overlook.

