"Literally Kevin Hart x 2": WNBA fans in splits after actor's 2023 picture with Cameron Brink goes viral

WNBA fans were left in splits when they saw Cameron Brink and Kevin Hart's 2023 picture resurface amid the ongoing WNBA season. The LA Sparks forward was seen in a black outfit, while the 'Die Hart' star and comedian was seen in a loose-fitting shit and all smiles posing alongside Brink.

The post from last year had over a million views as of this writing and garnered some hilarious reactions from the fans.

One of them minced no words:

"Kid posing with his favorite Hooters waitress (she called him "Slugger")

More reactions followed soon enough:

@coastdachemist had a more funny caption:

"She is literally Kevin Hart x 2"

The memes weren't far off as @DWB124 posted.

A fan had a more classic reaction as @pelumy_ tweeted:

"Why did he accept to take this picture?"

The joke was on Hart as @thesirboop13 added:

"He’s a funny guy"

@dawgspoundwaggs said:

"Cute pic"

Hart’s height was a hot topic as he posed with the then-former Stanford women’s basketball star. Hart, who stands at 5-foot-2, and Cameron Brink — a 6-foot-4 All-American — were pictured together in Las Vegas, where the NBA Summer League took place last season.

Cameron Brink gets real on the respect WNBA vets deserve

Cameron Brink has been making the right noises as the rookie has cemented herself as one of the key pieces for the LA Sparks. The forward has been one of the top names in the spotlight alongside Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, and in a recent interview with Complex, she added that the veterans in the league have to get the respect they deserve.

"At the end of the day, I think people need to wake up to the fact that there are a lot of veterans and women who are putting in work for us to be where we are today. Diana Taurasi for sure. She went off for like 31 points the other night against us and was cracking jokes and giving the refs hell the whole time. I just respect the hell out of her.

"We play Breanna Stewart and the Liberty coming up, and it’s so many amazing players. It’s just been inspiring, and I have a lot of admiration for them."

The LA Sparks have been on a rebuild, and in Cameron Brink, they have a promising big who has shown her hustle on both ends of the floor. Only time will tell if she can lead the side to a good finish this season.