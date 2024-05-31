Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 1)

The Phoenix Mercury will be looking to recover from a hattrick of losses when they take on the Minnesota Lynx, who are also looking to return to winning ways after an impressive start to the season. The matchup, set to be played at the Target Center in Minnesota at 7:00 AM GMT+5:30, pits some of the most high-profile WNBA stars against each other.

The Minnesota Lynx come into this game following an 80-66 loss against the Las Vegas Aces, who are looking for their third straight championship this year. Their opponents on the night, the visitors, come into this game after suffering a close 81-78 loss against last year’s WNBA finalists, the New York Liberty.

All eyes will be on Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper, who will be expected to deliver big performances after a slow start to the season for Mercury.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury: Injury Reports

Minnesota Lynx injury report for June 1

The Lynx have all of their major superstars ready for this matchup and will be looking to get back to winning ways after starting the season with a 4-2 record.

The only absentee for the matchup comes in the form of Diamond Miller, who has undergone surgery on her knee and is expected to be out indefinitely.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report for June 1

The Mercury’s slow start to the season is at least partly down to the injuries to key players.

Brittney Griner is set to miss the matchup against the Lynx, with Rebecca Allen also having suffered a concussion. Both players have been ruled out.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart

The Lynx are expected to deploy Alanna Smith (C), Kayla McBride (PG), Courtney Williams (SG), Napheesa Collier (PF), and Bridget Carleton (SF) as the starting five on the floor.

Guards Forwards Centers Olivia Epoupa Bridget Carleton Alanna Smith Natisha Hiedeman Napheesa Collier Kayla McBride Dorka Juhasz Courtney Williams Sika Kone Alissa Pilli Cecilia Zandalasini

Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

With no changes concerning the injury status of the team, Kahleah Copper (PF) and Cadie Cunningham (SF) are expected to start with Natasha Mack (C) at the center and Diana Taurasi (SG) and Natasha Cloud (PG) as the two guards.

Guards Forwards Centers Diana Taurasi Rebecca Allen (out) Brittney Griner (out) Natasha Cloud Natasha Mack Kahleah Copper Liz Dixon Sug Sutton (out) Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Sophie Cunnigham Morgan Bertsch

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury: Key Matchups

While the game presents many intriguing matchups that could decide the outcome, the Lynx have a decent chance of winning. The Phoenix Mercury came close to upsetting the New York Liberty in their previous game and will rely again on Kahleah Copper's scoring prowess.

Much of the night for Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud might revolve around attempting to contain the likes of McBride and Collier, two players who have started the season in rampant form.

The matchup might as well be decided by which of the two team’s offensive stars end up having the better night, with both teams struggling in their own right thus far.