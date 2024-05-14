Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14, 2024

There are four games on the WNBA schedule for opening day, including the Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm. The Lynx finished last season with a 19-21 record, but still managed to make it to the playoffs. The Storm, on the other hand, was 11-29, which was their worst season since 2015.

Minnesota was active in the offseason filling in the roles they know need improvements. They signed Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith in free agency, while they are expecting Diamond Miller to improve from an impressive rookie campaign. Napheesa Collier will just improve and possibly have the best season of her career.

Meanwhile, Seattle wanted to get some stars after losing Sue Bird and Breanna Steward the past two years. They signed Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike to join forces with Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor. They are a superteam on paper, but can they co-exist to give the city something to cheer about?

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm game is on Tuesday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. It starts at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN3. It is also available through local channels such as Bally Sports North Extra in Minnesota, and FOX 13+ and Amazon Prime Video in Seattle.

Moneyline: Lynx (+310) vs Storm (-415)

Spread: Lynx +8 (-110) vs Storm -8 (-110)

Total (O/U): Lynx u164.5 (-110) vs Storm o164.5 (-110)

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm preview

The Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm have played against each other 80 times since the 2005 season. It's a neck-and-neck battle with the Storm having 41 wins against Minnesota's 39 victories.

The Lynx won last year's season series 3-1. All of their three wins were close encounters, while the Storm's lone victory was an 88-74 blowout. However, Seattle has a winning percentage of 69.2% against Minnesota at home.

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm injury report and starting lineups

The Minnesota Lynx have two players on their injury report. Sika Kone is not injured but is not currently with the team. Dorka Juhasz is also not with the team after being temporarily suspended because she hasn't fulfilled her obligations to Famila Basket Schio in Italy.

Here's the expected starting lineup for head coach Cheryl Reeve:

G - Kayla McBride | G - Courtney Williams | G - Diamond Miller | F - Napheesa Collier | F - Alanna Smith

On the other hand, the Seattle Storm doesn't have a player on the injury list. They will start the season healthy.

Here's the expected starting five for head coach Noelle Quinn.

G - Jewell Loyd | G - Skylar Diggins-Smith | G - Jordan Horston | F - Nneka Ogwumike | F - Ezi Magbegor

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm betting tips

Napheesa Collier has an over/under of 21.5 points for Tuesday's season opener. Collier averaged just 16.1 points per game last season, but she's expected to increase her scoring this season. Take the odds and bet on her to go under 21.5 points, especially after scoring 15 and 17 points in their two preseason games.

Jewell Loyd has even odds to score at least 23.5 points against Minnesota. Lloyd averaged 17.9 points last season, but her scoring could be affected by the addition of Skyla Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike. Place your money on Loyd scoring just below 23.5 points.

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm prediction

The Seattle Storm are favored to get the win over the visiting Minnesota Lynx. The Storm's revamped lineup might be enough to get through Napheesa Collier and company.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Storm will get the win, the Lynx will cover the +8 spread and the total to go under 164.5 points.