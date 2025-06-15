"Missed you babes": Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery, Aliyah Boston and others melt over Fever superstar's comeback post

Caitlin Clark marked her long-awaited WNBA return on Saturday with a heartwarming Instagram post that captured the joy of being back in action. The Indiana Fever star shared a carousel of eight photos from the game against the New York Liberty, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that reflected her excitement and gratitude.

The post drew emotional reactions from those close to her, including boyfriend Connor McCaffery. Clark's teammate, Aliyah Boston, and others, also celebrated Clark’s return to action after she missed five consecutive games.

"Missed you babes glad ur back," Boston wrote.

"BELLA!!!!!" McCaffery commented.

"tell a friend to TELL A FRIEND!!!!!" Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones wrote.

(Image Credit: Caitlin Clark/Instagram)

Caitlin Clark made a thunderous statement in her highly anticipated return, lighting it up from well beyond the arc and showing no signs of rust. The star point guard delivered a sensational performance to lead the Indiana Fever to a commanding 102-88 victory, snapping the New York Liberty’s unbeaten streak.

Clark poured in 32 points on an efficient 11-of-20 shooting, including a blistering 7-of-14 from 3-point range. She also added eight rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks in over 31 minutes, putting together one of the most complete performances of her young career.

Caitlin Clark reflects on catching fire from deep

At one point during the game, Caitlin Clark sent Gainbridge Fieldhouse into a frenzy by drilling three straight 3-pointers, racking up nine points in just 38 seconds.

After the game, the Fever star reflected on that electric stretch, admitting how incredible it felt to catch fire like that.

"They were all in transition, I felt like I was running around fast to get them off…it takes a lot out of anybody, but I felt really good out there," Clark said.

Meanwhile, Clark's stellar performance powered the Fever to their most impressive victory of the season, bringing their record to 5-5. With the win over New York, Stephanie White's squad held firm at third place in the Eastern Conference and seventh overall in the league standings.

