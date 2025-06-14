"You were missed" - LeBron James raves over Caitlin Clark’s 32-pts fireworks in injury comeback game for Fever vs Liberty

LeBron James welcomed Caitlin Clark back to the WNBA himself after the Indiana Fever's superstar delivered a 32-point masterclass and led her team to a 102-88 win over the defending champions, NY Liberty.

On Saturday, King James took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts on Clark's return after missing the Fever's last five games before Saturday due to a quadriceps injury.

"The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed!" James tweeted.

The Lakers' superstar was among everyone in the basketball community who were awaiting the Fever guard's comeback, given her X-factor capability.

Caitlin Clark was phenomenal in her return game against the New York Liberty as she shot three 3-pointers in just 38 seconds, including one from the logo in just the first half of the game, which made the sportswear giants Nike shower praises on the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

The one-time All-Star single-handedly carried her team in the first half as she ended it with 25 points, four rebounds and 3-assist in just 13 minutes. Kelsey Mitchell stepped up in the second half and helped Clark push her team past the victory line.

Mitchell ended the night with 22 points, two rebounds and one assist, while Clark scored a team-high 32 points, collected eight rebounds, and dished out nine assists to seal the game.

Caitlin Clark credits teammates after snapping Liberty’s dominant win streak

Caitlin Clark delivered a statement on Friday with a spectacular performance against the defending WNBA champions in her comeback game. However, the Fever superstar remained humble and praised her teammates even after being the highlight of the night.

After securing the win, the courtside reporter asked Clark about her physical status after the game. The Fever guard stated that she was feeling good and strong. She credited her coach - Stephanie White - for managing her rotations well and giving her a breather now and then before crediting her teammates for the win.

"I thought we played a good game," Clark said. "Thought there was a lot we can still improve on, which is really positive for us but that's how the Fever are supposed to play basketball, up-tempo, unselfish, working for your teammates. So I am really proud of our group."

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever handed the NY Liberty their first loss of the season, as they had previously faced them on Saturday undefeated and an eight-game win streak.

