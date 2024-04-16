“My fav person in the world”: Caitlin Clark enjoys loved-up moment with boyfriend Connor McCaffery with sweet polaroid snaps from WNBA draft

The first-overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark took to Instagram to express her love for her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

Clark shared polaroid snaps of her with McCaffery after the draft on Monday night, and captioned:

"My fav person in the world 🖤."

Caitlin's Instagram story featuring her with her boyfriend

Connor McCaffery is also a basketball player and attended the University of Iowa as well. He is currently a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers after graduating from the university in May 2023.

Clark and McCaffery's relationship was made public in August 2023 when Clark posted a photo with McCaffery on her Instagram. Connor is very supportive of Clark as implied by his social media posts as Clark achieves various milestones.

Caitlin Clark, the 6-foot point guard from Iowa, was picked by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday.

"I got a little anxious there before the pick," Clark said during an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe. "I've been dreaming of this moment since I was in second grade ... more than anything, trying to soak it in."

Considered one of the greatest collegiate players of all time, Clark is the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer and a two-time national player of the year.

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery reacts to her look at 2024 WNBA draft

Caitlin Clark wore a Prada outfit as she arrived in Brooklyn for the 2024 WNBA draft. The outfit featured a satin skirt and a blazer with a silver top.

Responding to a fan's request for McCaffery's reaction to Clark's outfit, he responded with a series of emojis that implied him drooling over his girlfriend's look.

Connor McCaffery's reaction to Caitlin Clark's outfit at the 2024 WNBA Draft

Fans eagerly await Clark's debut in the WNBA for the Indiana Fever. Their first game of the upcoming season will be on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun. However, they will also have two preseason games scheduled for May 3 and 10.

