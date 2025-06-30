"My sexy lexieeee": Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham and others admire Lexie Hull with heartfelt messages

Indiana Fever players, including Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, lit up the comments section with candid reactions to Lexie Hull’s latest Instagram post on Sunday.

Ahead of the team’s highly anticipated Commissioner’s Cup Final against the Minnesota Lynx, Hull shared a heartfelt photo dump reflecting on her season so far.

The post featured 18 photos and one video, capturing moments from pregame warmups and postgame media sessions. Alongside the visuals, Hull included a touching caption, expressing how much fun she’s having playing for the Fever this season.

"time flies when you're having fun," Hull wrote.

Fever players didn’t hold back in showing love on Lexie Hull’s latest post, quickly flooding the comments with heartfelt messages. Caitlin Clark led the way with a sweet remark, while Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston and Sydney Colson all chimed in, making their admiration loud and clear.

"So proud of u baby," Clark wrote.

"my sexy lexieeee," Mitchell said.

"Having the best time with you," Boston commented.

"the last slide I can’t stop laughing fr," Cunningham wrote.

"Sexy lexiieee," Colson commented.

(Image Source: Lexie Hull/Instagram)

Hull is in the midst of a breakout season in the WNBA. The former Stanford standout has been playing at an elite level, showcasing a deadly perimeter game and firmly establishing herself as one of the league’s top two-way players.

Lexie Hull in contention to earn her first All-Star selection

Lexie Hull is enjoying a career-best season, posting personal highs across all major statistical categories and making a strong case for her first-ever WNBA All-Star selection. Her significant improvement has also positioned her as a serious contender for the Most Improved Player award.

Through 16 games, Hull is averaging 8.8 points per game while shooting an impressive 46.5% from the field, including a scorching 50.0% from beyond the arc. She’s also contributing 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Highlighting her breakout year, Hull recently notched her first career double-double, recording 15 points and 11 rebounds in a standout performance against the Seattle Storm.

