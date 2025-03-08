"100x better than CC"- Fans draw nonstop Caitlin Clark comparisons after JuJu Watkins’ stellar outing for USC vs Indiana

WNBA fans were quick to compare JuJu Watkins after the USC Trojans star went off for 30 points in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals matchup against Indiana. Watkins posted the seventh 30-point game of the 2024-25 season, leading USC to an 84-79 win with 31 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block. She shot 52.6% from the field and 76.9% from the free-throw line.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Fans showered her with praise after such a remarkable performance. The comparisons with Caitlin Clark didn't take long to arrive, as one fan said Watkins is already better than the former Iowa Hawkeyes star.

First comment about Clark and Watkins

Others fired up the potential rivalry with Clark once Watkins joins the WNBA.

Ad

Somebody compared Watkins vs Clark to Magic and Bird

Another fan said JuJu vs Clark will be a pure basketball rivalry

More said JuJu Watkins is better than Paige Bueckers while comparing her to Kobe Bryant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ad

One fan said JuJu Watkins is better than Paige Bueckers

One fan compared JuJu to Shai and Kobe

Another fan said Watkins moved like a man while also comparing her to Kobe Bryant

After an impressive freshman season, JuJu Watkins returned to the court eager to improve and lead her team to the national championship. She's posted 24.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 82.6% from the free-throw line.

Ad

Analyst says JuJu Watkins vs Caitlin Clark rivalry could take WNBA to new heights

Caitlin Clark has been responsible for bringing plenty of new eyes to the WNBA and JuJu Watkins is expected to do the same in two years. The USC Trojans guard is on a tear at the college level, but many can't wait to see her take on bigger challenges in the WNBA.

Ad

Analyst Jason Whitlock believes that a rivalry between the two young stars could benefit the WNBA to the point that it surpasses the NBA.

"I keep saying that women's basketball, the WNBA, it's gonna be bigger than the NBA," Whitlock said on Feb. 14. "No different than how the U.S. women's national soccer team is bigger than the men's team."We're about to see the transformation of basketball."

Women's basketball is in great hands and if they stay healthy, Clark and Watkins could take the league and the game to new levels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback